Are 90 Day Fiancé’s Emily And Kobe Still Together After Dramatic F-Bomb In Season 9? Here’s The Latest

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 really hit the jackpot when it comes to couples struggling to make their way down the wedding aisle. It seems no one in the cast is having the easiest time with their respective relationships, and everyone seems challenged by figuring out plans for a life together in the U.S. (sometimes involving the pettiest of squabbles ). Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise originally seemed like one of the more chill couples in the group , but after Kobe dropped an F-bomb that led to a big fight, I can understand if some viewers are curious to find out if they’re still together. Luckily, there's at least some information out there indicating what’s currently going on between the 90 Day stars.

Before we get into any goings-on outside the show, it’s important to recap the big fight Emily and Kobe had. Kobe, who was feeling self-conscious about his inability to work due to the K-1 visa process, offered to help Emily’s family clean their horse stalls. Emily offered to give Kobe guidance on the matter, but he soon became annoyed by her frequent suggestions about exactly how to shovel the horse manure out of the stall. After a bit of back-and-forth bickering, Kobe finally snapped at Emily and told her to “shut the fuck up” and let him finish the job without further input. It incited a stressful argument that was only mildly resolved by the episode’s end.

90 Day Fiancé fans have likely seen enough to speculate on what the root cause of Emily and Kobe’s frequent fights is. Emily has a very dominant personality, while Kobe doesn’t appreciate when she speaks to him in ways that make him feel like he’s being ordered around. That’s how it seems in the episodes, anyway, but was his F-bomb enough to drive a permanent wedge between them? Perhaps not, as Kobe shared praise for Emily on Mother’s Day 2022, and had some great things to say about her:

Emily responded to the post by saying that she loves him, which obviously makes it appear as if things were and have been going well for them. Emily also shared a Mother’s Day post and included a picture that featured her kissing Kobe:

It’s worth noting at this point that Mother’s Day occurred on May 5th, a month prior to this story, and that Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé premiered on April 17th. That’s relevant because obviously, filming for a season typically completes before airing, so even if they had a rough patch at the time, it seems they were in a good place not that long ago and are likely still together. Given the timetable of the K-1 visa, it’s possible they even made it all official and got married, though we can only speculate until the show delivers something more concrete.

If Emily and Kobe are still together, though, it’s not too surprising to hear. After all, 90 Day Fiancé follows these couples a lot during filming, and yet we only see when Bilal Hazziez pulls a terrible prank on Shaeeda Sween, when Mohamed Abdelhamed chastises Yve Arellano for standing in the same room as a plumber, or when Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre fight. It’s likely there are many positive-leaning moments that have occured between all of these couples in Season 9 (which feels more likely after Shaeeda’s recent defense of Bilal ), but the editors are aware that viewers most often tune in expecting to see drama, justifying the urge to show more of the couples at their worst. Hopefully, we'll see some more encouraging and loving moments between Emily and Kobe in the season soon, provided they aren’t racy bedroom scenes . Nothing so scandalous around here.