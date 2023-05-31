90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Gabe Paboga Alleges Cast Member Made Transphobic Comments During Deleted Tell-All Scene

90 Day Fiancé just wrapped up the tell-all for The Other Way Season 4, but there's so much drama coming out following its conclusion, you'd think Angela Deem was involved. First, we had Daniele Gates posting cheating allegations against Yohan Geronimo, and now Gabriel Paboga has made some shocking remarks about a fellow franchise cast member. Gabe recently alleged that he was targeted with transphobic remarks while filming the tell-all specials, and it would appear TLC cut the footage from the episodes.

This troubling-if-legitimate incident first surfaced on Gabriel's Instagram, where he was facing backlash for putting Mahmoud Sherbiny on the spot. Gabe asked Mahmoud during the tell-all whether he'd "force" his Muslim faith on his children when they're in the United States, even if they didn't share a desire to practice as Muslim. A fan questioned how Gabe would react if someone disrespected him the same way he talked about Mahmoud's faith, which prompted the former to say the following (via Reddit):

You mean like when he was being disrespectful to me, calling me a he/she and then asking me what I am because he doesn't know? Then storming off, making his wife cry, then her apologizing to me as well as him too. Is that the respect you were talking about? She was not crying because of me she was crying because of him! And they BOTH apologized to me. Even after the tell-all, Nicole apologized for his behavior. She is an amazing, open-minded woman that does not deserve to be in the middle of this. You were not there, but you can ask any cast member the reason she was crying.

Gabriel alleged that Mahmoud referred to him as he/she and was disrespectful to the point that it made Nicole upset and cry. Nicole broke down into tears when Mahmoud left his camera during the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all, but there weren't any explicit scenes during the fight with Gabe in which the episode showed Mahmoud using transphobic slurs.

90 Day Fiancé tell-alls can often film for longer than what makes the episodes, of course, so it's possible TLC cut any moments of Mahmoud using offensive language in that sense. For those that have forgotten the heated exchange between Gabriel and Mahmoud or missed it, here's a bit of the argument between them below:

Right now, there's no footage available that confirms Mahmoud said anything transphobic about Gabe. One would have to wonder, however, why would TLC would have cut it if it did indeed happen, since tell-alls have rarely stepped away from controversy and offensive comments.

It appears there is a line that shouldn't be crossed, when it comes to that kind of language. Since it would not be the first time 90 Day Fiancé nixed an offensive moment from the season-ending reunion eps. Fans were outraged when an unedited version of Before The 90 Days Season 4's tell-all hit the internet and featured a conversation in which it was discussed that Babygirl Lisa Hamme called Usman Umar the "n-word" (via TV Fanatic). The aired tell-all didn't feature that scene at all, but Lisa was reportedly fired from the franchise after it got out.

While we don't know the future, it does feel as though Nicole and Mahmoud are being prepped for a follow-up season in 90 Day Fiancé. They're still together at the end of Season 4, and Mahmoud agreed to move to Los Angeles to try to make their marriage work there. It's possible TLC removed any controversial footage involving him in order to avoid controversy and film them for a later spinoff. Obviously, we have no idea what the real story is here, and as Nicole and Mahmoud's weird cafe fakery scene earlier this season showed, the truth can occasionally be hard to find in this franchise.

TLC has not publicly commented on these accusations made by Gabe or said anything about Mahmoud's status with the show. It remains to be seen whether or not the franchise will make any statement, though with Pride Month coming up in June, now would be a great time to set the record straight, given the accusations Gabe put out on the internet.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 is done for the season, but those with a Max subscription can check out the season right now. As previously mentioned, there seems to be a ton of reveals spilling out following the conclusion of this tell-all, so we'll just have to wait and see if anyone in the cast has more to say now that the season is over.