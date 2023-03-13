Are 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’s Nicole And Mahmoud Still Together Following Culture Clash?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode, "Love Is One Thing, Knowledge Is Another." Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 has featured a lot of couples struggling to adjust to their new life changes. For all the troubles we've seen regarding surprise moves to a country or possibly losing a fiancé' due to an arranged marriage, nothing feels quite as messy as what's going on with Nicole and Mahmoud Sherbiny. Following the couple's latest culture clash, viewers might be justified in wondering whether or not these two 90 Day Fiancé stars are still together.

Newlyweds Nicole and Mahmoud have been at odds ever since she got off the plane in Egypt, if not prior. Mahmoud was upset that Nicole doesn't want to assimilate to the more conservative way of life in Egypt, while Nicole was worried that she bit off more than she could chew by marrying Mahmoud and converting to Islam so suddenly. Neither has successfully been able to express their problems to the other without a fight happening, and this latest episode appeared to be a breaking point in that respect.

Nicole and Mahmoud had yet another heated argument about clothing, as Nicole wanted to know if she could start wearing short-sleeve shirts. Mahmoud grew angry that she would even ask such a thing, and said it was already pushing his comfort limits for her to have refused to wear a hijab. Mahmoud then told her to leave him before exiting the house himself, so Nicole began to pack her things for a presumed return flight home.

We already know that Nicole will ultimately remain in Egypt for at least another episode, thanks to the preview featured Mahmoud with her at his uncle's home. With that said, it seems like 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is signaling this marriage is headed for a stopping point. But while their relationship may appear doomed in the TLC series' storyline, Mahmoud's Instagram update from March 4th suggests that they're still together and doing fine enough:

A post shared by Mahmoud El Sherbiny (@mahmoud0elsherbiny) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Nicole's rocking a new hair color in that photo, and I can't help but notice she's also wearing a long-sleeve shirt. In fact, she's wearing a long-sleeve shirt in every photo on his Instagram page, as well as on her own page. Given Mahmoud's wishes in the latest episode, could the clothing choices be evidence not only of their continued relationship, but also that they've found a way to compromise?

It's impossible to know for certain, especially since 90 Day Fiancé cast members have long been discouraged from sharing too many season-updating spoilers on social media. Still, it's not hard to read between the lines in some of these messages to discover more evidence that Nicole and Mahmoud are still together.

For example, check out this Instagram post from mid-February, where Nicole wished Mahmoud a happy Valentine's Day:

A post shared by Nicole (@nicole.sherbiny) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

That would be an almost suspiciously sweet message for Nicole to share on Instagram if she wasn't with Mahmoud any longer. It's possible they may be posting these messages to fool 90 Day Fiancé fans for the time being, but I'm choosing to believe they just chose to openly express their love for one another regardless of what the TV show is doing.



Even though that post is weeks old, we have to remember something about 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's filming pattern. While the current season is part of the 2023 TV schedule, the filming for this season took place well before now, likely in the fall of 2022, give or take a month. At the very least, we can be certain the first episodes took place well ahead of Valentine's Day 2023, since they aired before that. In any case, I'm going to go out on a limb and say they're currently together, knowing there's no telling how this season will end, or whether Nicole will still move back to the United States due to her struggles living in Egypt.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in for more of Nicole and Mahmoud's journey or to see if this season's fan favorite Debbie and her young skateboarding lover Oussama work out.