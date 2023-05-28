90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Daniele Drops Cheating Allegations And More Claims Against Yohan Ahead Of Final Tell-All Special

90 Day Fiancé veterans Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo have struggled throughout their marriage, which has been chronicled during The Other Way's fourth season. Daniele's disastrous impromptu move to the Dominican Republic and refusal to live in the United States with Yohan caused immediate friction. And even during the tell-all, things have seemed tense between them. With that in mind, fans might be wondering how their relationship ultimately pans out, and we now have an early idea. This is because Daniele hopped online and made some major cheating allegations and other claims against her spouse ahead of the special's final installment.

We knew Daniele, who's been described as hypocritical, had concerns about Yohan's career as a butcher, and Yohan didn't like her hanging out with exes. But apparently, there's even more to their story than 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way showed. Daniele went live on her Instagram account on Thursday and Friday and, in the now-viral clips, she makes some serious accusations against Yohan. 90_sips_of_realitea posted some of the footage, and one post shows her claiming that Yohan cheated and "put his hands on her":

Yes, he is cheating on me, and is he putting his hands on me? He has but, you know, it was once, and I kind of moved on.

Daniele's allegations are honestly shocking, especially given Yohan's main insecurities throughout the entire season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. He and Daniele had a massive fight about his wife going to see a friend when he was in town because they previously dated. Yohan then went on to embarrass Daniele in front of her friend due to his jealousy, though he later apologized for his actions.

In another clip posted from her Instagram live, Daniele provided more insight into why she believed that Yohan was being unfaithful. She ran down the list of things she's apparently seen, mentioning some of the suspicious behavior that walked her to this conclusion:

So I don't like have a picture of his penis going in someone else's vagina, but I have enough evidence of conversations that he has with other women and like things that he does when I'm out of the country that any normal woman, especially a Scorpio woman, knows what's happening...I found a bunch of pictures and conversations. Pictures of him video chatting with other women. I found a conversation with him and another woman that was inappropriate. He's lied to me about places that he's been when he's been out and having conversations with other women.

She seemingly conceded that she hasn't found any evidence of physical intimacy between Yohan and another woman, but it sounds like she has allegedly bore witness to a lot of inappropriate conversations between him and other women (via screenshots). A viewer in another video asked her to post "receipts" as evidence, but Daniele didn't share any content confirming her claims. She did, however, note that she was tempted to do so.

It's possible that her sharing these things would be a breach of her 90 Day Fiancé contract, but that's mostly speculation. As previously alluded to, we haven't even seen the final part of the tell-all just yet, and it could be filled to the brim with reveals. Between this and the cheating allegations Kris Foster dropped about Jeymi Noguera, this tell-all could become one of the most controversial ones this show has seen.

You can catch the final part of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4's tell-all special when it airs tonight, Sunday, May 28 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can also stream past episodes with a Max subscription. And know that things keep on rolling next Sunday with the premiere of Before The 90 Days Season 6, which has a cast that includes Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda.