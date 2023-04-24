90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’s Jen Might Have The Worst Plan Ever To Reveal Her Relationship With Rishi

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 episode, "The Glow Soon Becomes Ashes." Read at your own risk!

Seemingly since the cast was first announced for this season of The Other Way, 90 Day Fiancé cast member Jen Boecher has been upset with her fiancé, Rishi Singh. Jen was upset to learn that Rishi's parents have been attempting to arrange a marriage for him with a woman in his native India, largely because it meant he hadn't told them about his relationship and engagement in the first place. Well, Jen decided she was going to reveal their relationship to Rishi's parents on her own, but it is about the worst plan ever.

Jen invited her friends Randi and Myra to India, and they all had fun together exploring the various kinds of culture the country has to offer. The other reason they friends took the trip was to help Jen navigate this situation with Rishi, and help Jen reach a decision on whether or not she'll stay with him. Randi and Myra already caused some tension between Jen and Rishi by talking about the arranged marriage situation at dinner, which made Jen leave the table upset.

In the following episode, Jen decided that she was tired of waiting on Rishi to reveal his relationship with her to his parents and would move things along by revealing it. We learned in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way that Jen plans to go with Randi and Myra to his parent's house and reveal that she is engaged to Rishi. Additionally, Jen hired a translator to ensure there was no misunderstanding and to understand what Rishi's parents had to say about this.

The plan sounded reckless from the start, but it only got worse as they talked it out. When the translator arrived, Jen explained that Rishi had no idea this was going to happen, and she did not discuss it with him prior. One would think that if she wanted Rishi in her corner for this conversation and prepared to have a potentially hard conversation with his parents, she would give him a heads-up first.

Jen also gave the translator permission to translate comments made by her friends, who I'd think shouldn't be in such a delicate conversation in the first place. Not only that, but Jen told the translator her friends might be the ones to reveal her relationship with Rishi and to translate that to his parents if that happens. So, when the big reveal finally comes, it may not even be Jen that says it. One might think she's under various forms of influence, given that decision-making, but Jen already explained the real reason she looks high all the time.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way viewers may be curious whether or not Jen and Rishi are still together in the present, and the answer is not entirely clear. It seems that they are, however, based on Jen's previous defense of comments made by Rishi earlier in the season. The couple also shared a picture together back in March, so I think there's a chance Jen's reveal won't be so dramatic after all. If so, I can imagine fellow cast member Jenny Slatten might be jealous, given her troubling storyline dealing with Sumit Singh's parents.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET.