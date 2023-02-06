After Facing Red Flags On 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Jen May Have Hinted At Her And Rishi's Relationship Status

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 episode "To Have Peace There Must Be Strife." Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 has only just gotten underway, and we're already seeing signs of dysfunctional relationships within this new cast. While Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo were the big subjects to watch out for in the premiere, given their particular troubles, Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh certainly stole the show in the second episode by waving their red flags around. Now, some recent social media activity from 90 Day Fiancé's Jen may be a sign of where things currently stand following the troubling start to their story.

Jen and "Indian Jesus" Rishi's story really picked up when she met up with her friends, who had some serious concerns about her relationship. So let's first recap the drama of the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way before laying out the aftermath.

What Red Flags Did Jen Come Across On The Other Way?

Jen was all prepared for her upcoming move to India to live with Rishi, but her friends Randi and Myra had something slightly less positive to say about it. Even beyond the fact that Rishi hadn't told his parents about his engagement to Jen, her friends felt it was notably shady that Rishi had 11,000 followers with zero evidence of his relationship with Jen on his profile. Randi went so far as to offer to catfish Rishi to see how he'd respond to someone flirting with him, with Jen agreeing, though in tje hopes of proving her friends wrong.

Randi later called Jen over video messaging to check in, but had some possibly bad news. Rishi not only responded to her catfish message, but also asked where she was from and how he knew her. It seemed the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way cast member was caught dead to rights, but Jen came to his defense, not viewing the message as definitive proof of any wrongdoing, despite her friend's protests. As such, she ddn't change her plans to move to India. I guess if the results of this catfishing didn't sway her, paired with Jenny Slatton's issues with Sumit Singh's family, maybe nothing will!

Jen Dropped Thoughts On Rishi In A Recent Instagram Post

Jen's response to her friends' concerns about Rishi felt very reminiscent of a video the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way participant posted on Instagram. Check out that vid below, in which she came to his defense for referring to himself as "Indian Jesus" in the premiere, saying how some of his words can be taken out of context.

Jen's explained during her video that Rishi can make funny statements that sound "super arrogant" and that he "doesn't know any better." It sounded similar to the excuses she made on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way directly whenever Randi confronted her with evidence he might be privately messaging other women. Keep in mind this latest video was almost definitely recorded a while after filming concluded, so it could point to where things are with them right now.

What Jen's Post Might Tell Us About Her Status With Rishi

We can't say with 100% certainty where things stand with Jen and Rishi at the present, though it seems unlikely she'd be defending someone she's currently not in a relationship with. Even if they would have ended things as amicably as possible. As for the red flags that viewers saw in the episode, it's possible it really was all just a misunderstanding. If not, though, maybe we'll see the duo appearing together on the mystery spinoff that's reportedly in the process of filming. It definitely seems like they're still together, but we can only speculate on that for now.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in for the latest drama, and be sure to see what else is coming to television as of late with our 2023 TV schedule.