90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Revealed Its Season 4 Cast, And I Bet Many Fans Will Be As Pumped As I Am

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 is in the midst of its ridiculously long tell-all special , but soon after that, we’re getting a new season of yet another 90 Day Fiancé spinoff. Season 4 of The Other Way is due to premiere on Sunday, January 29th, and now that TLC has revealed the lineup of cast members set to star, I think many fans will be as pumped as I am about one particular detail.

TLC revealed that we'll see six Americans traveling abroad to meet their overseas lovers in Season 4, and viewers might be pleased to see that aside from one returning duo, none of the usual overused legacy couples are involved this time around. Let’s dive into learning more about who'll pop up, and tease where things are headed in the latest season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

(Image credit: TLC)

Jen and Rishi

Oklahoma native Jen met India’s Rishi in a hotel lobby, and it was apparently NOT love at first sight. Despite that, they solidified plans to get engaged a month later but there are some major issues with Rishi’s family. Specifically, they’re hoping to set their son up in an arranged marriage, and have no idea he’s currently engaged to Jen. We’ll see what happens, but perhaps Jen should’ve rung up Jenny Slatten and asked about her attempts to win over Sumit Singh’s parents before getting involved with Rishi.

(Image credit: TLC)

Kris and Jeymi

Alabama’s Kris is headed to Colombia to meet Jeymi for the first time, as 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way will introduce another same-sex couple to the franchise . Kris and Jeymi will meet for the first time in person and will apparently marry each other just days after Kris’ arrival in Colombia. That sounds stressful even for a couple that has lived together for years, so I can’t wait to see if these two make it down the aisle intact.

(Image credit: TLC)

Nicole and Mahmoud

Californian Nicole met Mahmoud on the final day of her trip to his home country of Egypt, and accepted his proposal. She returned weeks later and the two were wed, but Nicole didn’t inform her family and friends of what happened until after the fact. Now, she’s moving to Egypt, but it appears Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way will show Nicole quickly learning that life in Egypt is much different than it is in the United States.

(Image credit: TLC)

Daniele and Yohan

New Yorker Daniele will return to the 90 Day Fiancé franchise with Yohan after first being featured on the spinoff Love In Paradise. In The Other Way Season 4, she’ll make a big move to the Dominican Republic to start their life together. As one might expect, life in NYC differs heavily from the Dominican Republic, so Daniele must adjust fast.

(Image credit: TLC)

Gabriel and Isabel

Florida native Gabriel will also make the trek to Colombia in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4,where he will meet his lover, Isabel. The two fear acceptance of others as they enter the next stage of their relationship, as Gabriel is a transgender man. This isn’t territory that the franchise often treads, so it will be interesting to watch this story unfold as the season goes on.

(Image credit: TLC)

Debbie and Oussama

Georgia native Debbie is headed to Morocco, where she’ll attempt to forge a new life with Oussama. Debbie is 43 years older than Oussama, and despite the skepticism of family and friends, is ready to start a new life with Oussama and see where things go from there.

Why Fans Might Love Seeing Fresh Faces

As mentioned, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 lacks many of the biggest names of the franchise, and I think that’s a good thing. After all, we got more than our fill of veteran talent between the latest seasons of The Single Life and Happily Ever After?, so it’ll be nice to see some fresh faces for once. Plus, new faces often have storylines that feel more organic, in my opinion, whereas legacy cast members can often have seasons where it seems like there wasn’t a lot going on, and it was just an excuse to get them back on television . In short, I’m very excited about this cast lineup and to see where this season is headed!