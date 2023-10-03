Why 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Proposal Scene With Brandan And Mary Was The Most Painful I've Seen In Years

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5 episode that aired Monday, October 2nd. Read at your own risk!

Brandan De Nuccio and Mary Demasu-ay continued to amuse in the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. After a journey full of Mary's jealousy of other women, the premiere's red flag double standard of her hanging out with other men, and Mary's unexpected pregnancy, it didn't seem like their situation could get any more dramatic. I was woefully wrong, however, as the latest episode featured Brandan popping the big question, resulting in the most painful proposal I've seen in quite some time.

To properly set the 90 Day Fiancé scene for anyone who hasn't yet had a chance to watch on TLC or stream with a Max subscription: Brandan and Mary were having a fight, as their plan to start a sari-sari mart wasn't yielding the results they hoped, with Mary feeling she needed more support from Brandan. Mary was in the middle of talking about how they needed to get serious about trying to make money with a baby on the way - not the most romantic topic of discussion - and that's when Brandan decided to shoot his shot, for better or much worse. Let's break it down in more detail below.

Brandan Presumably Proposed Mainly To Get Out Of The Argument

As Mary was talking to Brandan about helping out more with the shop and not sleeping in so much, he pulled the ring from his pocket. He then just held the ring in its heart-shaped box out, while explaining he hadn't planned to do that, and thus didn't know what to say. Mary stared at him blankly for a bit, but slowly her expression changed from one of confusion into one of annoyance.

Brandan presented the ring, which was soon discovered to be wildly oversized. He explained to her that he'd just get it resized, to which an annoyed Mary pointed out that it would cost money that they didn't have, which was the whole point of the argument. They sat awkwardly for a bit longer before ultimately formalizing that they would indeed be getting married. It was an absolutely brutal exchange, and believe it or not, things actually got worse after.

Mary Said She Wasn't Interested In Marrying Brandan

In the confessional that followed the proposal, Mary informed the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way producers that she was not interested in getting married, that she was far too concerned with the fact that they had a baby on the way, a large amount of debt to settle, and no real answers on how they were going to solve their money problems. Marriage planning is like the expensive jar of cherries atop an overly expensive sundae.

Mary went on to say that the only reason she didn't reject Brandan's proposal was because she didn't want to embarrass him. Personally, I felt that her plan would've worked had she not given this interview afterward, and there's no way they won't show this in the tell all special at the end of the season.

Of course, those monitoring spoilers outside of the show know that Brandan and Mary's pregnancy was revealed before it happened in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and we also saw their eventual wedding. The big question I have is whether Mary was mentally more on board with marriage thoughts after it fully settled in. Because if not, they might be in trouble.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Catch up on the season right now with a Max account, especially if you're interested in tuning in for the tell-all at the end of the season.