90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Seemingly Confirmed Big Rumor About Brandan And Mary

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode "In-Laws And Order." Read at your own risk!

Even though 90 Day Fiancé's Brandan De Nuccio and Mary Demasu-ay weren't featured directly in the latest episode of The Other Way, that didn't stop them from stealing the show with their appearance in the "Next Time" promo, which seemingly confirmed a big rumor about the couple. Could we be in for a big surprise with next week's episode, or is the reality spinoff setting up a big fakeout?

90 Day Fiancé is known for some sneaky promo clips that don't necessarily pan out to be as dramatic as they seem. That could definitely be the case here, but after a rewatch of the scene with my Max subscription, I think some big news is on the way for Brandan and Mary.

Mary Is Seen Walking Toward Brandan With A Pregnancy Test

Brandan was shocked when Mary informed him that her grandparents forbade the pair from having sex under "their" roof, even though he's the one that paid for the house. It would appear, however, that Brandan and Mary didn't honor that promise like they claimed considering Mary is taking a pregnancy test. Obviously, they're worried about a potential pregnancy, but since we don't know the results, we can't say for certain if this is the case. (And it's not like they couldn't have done their business elsewhere, though not as likely.)

We Previously Saw Rumors Mary Was Pregnant

CinemaBlend reported earlier this year that Mary shared a strange photo on social media highlighting her stomach, which is generally the kind of pic women take to indicate that they're pregnant. In addition to that, an alleged exchange between Mary and a fan addressed the ideas that she was expecting, but it's not 100% clear if that was legit or faked. Now that we see Mary actually holding a pregnancy test on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, it feels more likely that we're going to find out Mary is indeed pregnant with Brandan's baby in the next episode.

As far as what comes next, a good amount of evidence has surfaced online pointing to the idea that Brandan and Mary are already married. With a baby on the way, it's possible that 90 Day Fiancé could stick with the duo for many seasons to come. That's usually the case with couples in the franchise that have children, anyway, though there's really no telling what people the franchise decides to stick with at the end of the day.

If the measuring stick is how interesting their story is ion and of itself, I would certainly rank their drama on the higher side when it comes to couples that have been featured this season, and they're deserving of at least one more season in my eyes. For instance, I would love to see how Brandan further acclimates in the Philippines, and how he can cope with Mary's continued jealousy issues while also dealing with all the struggles that a new baby can bring.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. This season is speeding along with some big developments for all couples seemingly on the way, so now is the time to catch up if you're behind!