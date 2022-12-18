90 Day Fiancé's Asuelu Posted A Video With His Kids, And Now I Have Questions About His Relationship With Kalani And More

2022 has been a hard year for some 90 Day Fiancé couples, and that’s especially true for Asuelu Pulaa and Kalani Faagata. Fans undoubtedly know that the couple have had their fair share of marital struggles (which Asuelu hate-watched) , and recent posts shared to social media by both of them made it seem like they reached a breaking point. Now, all of that is seemingly in question following a post from Asuelu that features his kids, and it has me wondering if he and Kalani are truly separated.

Months after sharing a TikTok post that seemingly confirmed a split from his partner , Asuelu Pulaa recently shared a photo of himself hanging out with the sons he shares with Kalani Faagata -- Oliver and Kennedy. Take a look at the Instagram video of Asuelu’s arrival below, during which it sounds as though Kalani is the one behind the camera:

A post shared by Asuelu Pulaa (@asuelupulaa) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

This clip and photos he shared mark the first time Asuelu has shared snapshots of him alongside his boys in quite some time. Additionally, if Kalani was there, does this mean good things for their future as a couple? Let’s talk this out.

Could Asuelu And Kalani Actually Be Back Together?

It seemed that things weren’t good with the 90 Day Fiancé couple back when Asuelu first suggest that they'd broken up. When Kalani vaguely hinted at moving on , fans only speculated further that they mutually decided to split and go their separate ways. While Kalani isn’t seen in the photos or any of the footage, would her (theoretically) being there suggest that they've reconciled?

It’s possible that they might’ve patched things up, but there’s also the possibility that they’re just trying to be good co-parents for the sake of their children. Perhaps Kalani just wanted her boys to see their father after his long trip in Samoa, and there’s nothing more to read into the situation than that.

Where Are The 90 Day Stars Staying Right Now?

There's something interesting to note about this video, which could give a clue as to what’s going on with Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa. It appears that Asuelu was hanging out with his kids in a hotel room and that the person believed to be Kalani was already in the room when he arrived to surprise his children. Did Kalani rent a room at which Asuelu could visit? If she did, Asuelu seemed to be very comfortable as he hung out on the bed with his shirt off:

A post shared by Asuelu Pulaa (@asuelupulaa) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

If this was Kalani’s room and Asuelu was just visiting, it seems odd that he’d be so comfortable. It definitely does make one question whether the two are still together despite their cringe-worthy moments , despite anything that might’ve been hinted at previously. Of course, maybe this confusion is what both parties want so that they can keep fans interested in their next joint franchise appearance whenever or wherever that may be.