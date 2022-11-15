90 Day Fiancé's Kalani Might've Confirmed She's Single And Ready To Do More Than Mingle After Asuelu

90 Day Fiancé couples definitely have their ups and downs, but I think it's fair to say that when Asuelu Pulaa and wife Kalani Faagata were rumored to have split up, few were surprised. Kalani stayed silent after Asuelu posted a TikTok signaling that he was back on the market, but her latest update might've let the world know that she's also single and ready to do a little more than mingle.

Kalani first got fans talking due to some activity on her Instagram Stories, which have since expired. During a Q&A session, a fan asked her if she had any more babies on the way. (The star already has two sons with Asuelu, Oliver and Kennedy.0 The 90 Day Fiancé vet shared her honest thoughts on possibly having more kids and threw in a slightly frisky response that certainly feels telling (via Yahoo!):

I love my boys, I love that they are older now and it’s a lot easier, but I’ve always wanted a girl...So, I don’t know … If you know anyone that wants to put a baby inside of me [laughs].

Kalani's laugh indicated that she wasn't literally propositioning people over the Internet, at least that's my assumption. Even if it's in jest though, that's likely not the type of joke someone would make if they're still with their spouse. This, paired with the laundry list of fights and other marital issues they've had since starting 90 Day Fiancé and the aforementioned rumors, definitely gives one the sense that they're done.

The pair had frequent troubles from the start of their relationship, and much of it centered around them living with her parents. Kalani's folks frequently caught Asuelu disrespecting and swearing at her. On the other side of that coin, the level of interference and influence her parents had in their lives frequently bothered Asuelu.

At the same time, Asuelu's sister literally tried to fight Kalani in one instance, and his family frequently hassled him and his partner for payments to Samoa when the 90 Day couple wasn't in a position to give. Suffice it to say, there was a disconnect between both of them when it came to culture and expectations (something that made their episodes hard for Asuelu to watch). Let's not forget that the stress of raising two children definitely led to some issues for the Happily Ever After couple.

For anyone who might wonder what Asuelu had to say about this, it doesn't look like he noticed. In fact, it doesn't appear as though he's currently in the United States based on this latest video of him dancing with students at a school in his home country of Samoa:

Kalani and Asuelu don't seem to be traveling together, which might explain why they haven't been featured together in any photos lately. It definitely seems like all the signs point to them no longer being together, though whether or not they divorced is a different story. It's possible things still aren't that official yet, which could complicate things if Kalani is truly ready to mingle.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Kalani and Asuelu haven't appeared on the franchise in a while but, provided everything going on with them, I wouldn't be surprised to see them join one of the spinoffs that are planned for the 2023 TV Schedule.