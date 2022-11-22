90 Day Fiancé's Deavan Clegg Updates Fans On Taeyang's Health Following Trip To The Emergency Room

90 Day Fiancé ’s Deavan Clegg shared an update on her son Taeyang’s health following a troubling recently published social media update regarding his cancer. Thankfully, it sounds like the young boy is doing much better after a situation developed at home and required a trip to the emergency room.

Said ordeal started when Deavan Clegg posted an unfortunate message on Instagram about Taeyang's health. Deavan revealed that her son had a high fever that required her to take him to the ER immediately. She explained that fevers are a big danger when it comes to children who are undergoing chemotherapy. (Her child began his back in May to combat his diagnosis of b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia .) In the initial post, Clegg said Taeyang needed a blood transfusion and antibiotics to combat his fever, and she later followed up with an update later via her Instagram Stories after he'd received treatment:

Taeyang's transfusion was successful. All labs came back and his fever dropped. We are happy to say we are back home. Thank you everyone for the support.

Taeyang is back at home and thankfully, doing as well as can be expected considering his situation. As for Deavan, she hasn’t offered additional details since since but is likely relieved that she was able to get her son the proper treatment before his situation worsened.

This is one of the latest updates Deavan Clegg has offered up about Taeyang, though her mother, Elicia, regularly shares updates regarding his medical journey on the fundraising page they set up to help offset the cost of his treatment. Long ago,, Deavan explained to fans that her fundraising is due to the fact that she spent most of the money made from 90 Day Fiancé during a custody battle with her ex-husband Jihoon Lee. Deavan was awarded full custody of Taeyang as a result but is now low on funds as the couple's son continues his fight against cancer.

To date, 90 Day Fiancé fans and others have come together to donate over $34,000 towards Taeyang’s treatment. In terms of whether or not his father is involved, Deavan has stated that Jihoon is aware of what’s going on but has not tried to reconnect with his child.

It’s been a while since Deavan was featured on 90 Day, and fans shouldn’t expect her to return to the franchise any time soon. She’s still dealing with the struggles related to her son’s treatment as suggested by this latest post on Instagram:

Though she isn't active in the shows and spinoffs, Deavan hasn’t been silent about the way 90 Day Fiancé operates as a franchise and how some stars are seemingly given a longer leash when it comes to controversy compared to others. Deavan noted that some of the TLC show’s most controversial stars remain a part of the series because they draw in audiences, which seems unfair considering others are cut for similar or even lesser transgressions. All this to say that 90 Day rarely invites back former cast members who are critical of the show, though it doesn’t seem like Deavan is too interested in returning anyway. For now, she’s just focused on Taeyang’s health, and I think most fans who miss her on television can understand that.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Discovery+ is also still the place to go for classic episodes from the ever-expanding franchise.