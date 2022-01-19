90 Day Fiancé's Deavan Clegg Blasts Franchise For Keeping Controversial Stars Like Alina And Big Ed
Deavan didn't hold back.
The 90 Day Fiancé franchise, much like many other reality franchises, has its fair share of controversy. Before the 90 Days cast member Alina Kozhevnikova is currently under fire for a heap of past social media posts that contain racist language or offensive stereotypes. As some fans call for her removal, former cast member Deavan Clegg blasted the franchise for its continued support of controversial stars like Alina Kozhevnikova and Big Ed Brown.
Deavan Clegg hasn’t appeared in a 90 Day Fiancé series since The Other Way Season 2, but she’s kept tabs on the franchise as well as drama concerning the cast. Clegg appeared in the comments of an Instagram post of one of Alina Kozhevnikova’s problematic statements and made a lot of public claims on why TLC and production company Sharp Entertainment keeps controversial stars.
The 90 Day Fiancé star alleged that TLC won’t part ways with cast members who make the show money, such as Big Ed Brown. Brown faced allegations of sexual assault not long after his debut on Before the 90 Days, and he continues to appear on various spinoffs. There’s also Alina Kozhevnikova’s current controversy, which the franchise hasn’t acknowledged, and it continues to run her story on the current season of Before the 90 Days.
Deavan Clegg lodged some serious allegations against TLC, including some broad claims. She also noted that there’s a possibility she’ll get in trouble for posting those claims, as she’s still under contract with 90 Day Fiancé for another six months, although that is not a sure thing. Clegg hasn’t appeared on television for the franchise since Season 2 of The Other Way, which ended in June of 2020. It’s curious that she hasn’t been on television since then, despite ample updates in her life since. Is it possible that a willingness to speak out about the show is the cause of her absence? We can only speculate.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. The season is certainly one of the best in a long time thanks to new storylines, though who knows how it may change due to these new controversies.
