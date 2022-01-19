90 Day Fiancé's Deavan Clegg Blasts Franchise For Keeping Controversial Stars Like Alina And Big Ed

The 90 Day Fiancé franchise, much like many other reality franchises, has its fair share of controversy. Before the 90 Days cast member Alina Kozhevnikova is currently under fire for a heap of past social media posts that contain racist language or offensive stereotypes. As some fans call for her removal, former cast member Deavan Clegg blasted the franchise for its continued support of controversial stars like Alina Kozhevnikova and Big Ed Brown.

Deavan Clegg hasn’t appeared in a 90 Day Fiancé series since The Other Way Season 2, but she’s kept tabs on the franchise as well as drama concerning the cast . Clegg appeared in the comments of an Instagram post of one of Alina Kozhevnikova’s problematic statements and made a lot of public claims on why TLC and production company Sharp Entertainment keeps controversial stars .

Do better @tlc. Sadly things won't change. I know so many stories from the inside of the cast who were victims getting booted for coming out about what happened to them on set. Yet Sharp will keep these type of people on the show like they did with Big Ed. It's sad. If a person makes them money they'll keep them. But if a person speaks out they won't. The sad reality is there is many victims from TLC shows. Some have been SH and one even being M-word by a producer from a different show that's on the network. I'll probably get in trouble for even commenting this since my contract still has 6 months. But do better TLC and sharp.

The 90 Day Fiancé star alleged that TLC won’t part ways with cast members who make the show money, such as Big Ed Brown. Brown faced allegations of sexual assault not long after his debut on Before the 90 Days, and he continues to appear on various spinoffs. There’s also Alina Kozhevnikova’s current controversy, which the franchise hasn’t acknowledged, and it continues to run her story on the current season of Before the 90 Days.

Deavan Clegg lodged some serious allegations against TLC, including some broad claims. She also noted that there’s a possibility she’ll get in trouble for posting those claims, as she’s still under contract with 90 Day Fiancé for another six months, although that is not a sure thing. Clegg hasn’t appeared on television for the franchise since Season 2 of The Other Way, which ended in June of 2020. It’s curious that she hasn’t been on television since then, despite ample updates in her life since. Is it possible that a willingness to speak out about the show is the cause of her absence? We can only speculate.