90 Day Fiancé's Deavan Clegg Offers Confusing Update On Jihoon Lee Learning About Taeyang's Cancer Diagnosis

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Deavan Clegg received some devastating news recently and shared with fans that her 3-year-old son Taeyang has B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Now, not long after explaining why she’s asking for donations to help pay for his cancer treatments, Deavan is clearing the air on some things regarding her ex-husband and Taeyang’s father, Jihoon Lee.

Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee originally appeared on 90 Day Fiancé together but are now divorced and recently concluded a drawn-out custody battle. Clegg received full custody of their shared child Taeyang, which led some to question whether or not Jihoon knows about Taeyang’s situation. Deavan provided fans with an answer on her Instagram Stories (via Reddit), though the response is a bit confusing given her past statements:

My ex is aware of the situation going on with Taeyang and has been aware for a while. We told him how he can help, and he can video call and set a time. This is the first time he’s reached out in almost two years. Since telling him this, he has not reached out again, hasn’t asked to schedule a phone call, hasn’t asked about Taeyang. So, please leave us alone about it. We’ve done our part the past two years and never withheld Taeyang from anyone. They made the decision to not be involved so, please leave my family alone. We are already dealing with so much.

Deavan Clegg revealed that Jihoon Lee is aware that Taeyang is sick and that he hasn’t set a time to meet with him. The news, while shocking, is confusing because Deavan said in previous updates (via Cheat Sheet ) that Jihoon blocked her on social media as well as her phone number. At the time, she cited this as a reason why she was unable to co-parent with Jihoon.

It’s entirely possible that someone other than Deavan was able to get in contact with Jihoon and his family about Taeyang, but the details of how he was contacted aren’t clear. As such, fans continue to question Deavan about the matter, which prompted her latest remarks.

Jihoon Lee hasn’t been active on his Instagram page since late May and removed all pictures of Deavan, Taeyang, and Deavan’s daughter Drascilla from his page some time ago. Jihoon made a few updates during the court proceedings about wanting to see his son and crowdfunded in hopes of finding a lawyer to help him with his custody hearing. Deavan mentioned the blocking again as she continued her statement and maintained that they did all they could during the court proceedings to keep them in the loop:

We are tired of people calling us liars when we have never lied about the situation. Even when him and his mother did live streams together they didn’t attempt or reach out. They blocked us and avoided us. We did absolutely everything to get in contact with them for over a year, including sending letters to their address that had to be signed for (which were) by them. During all of this, even his Gofundme, he and his family never reached out. We’ve never stopped anyone. We followed court rules and did what we had to. We can not force them to be involved.

The story between Deavan and Jihoon, as it has seemingly been since their 90 Day Fiancé debut, is complicated . The good news is that 3-year-old Taeyang is on a two-year treatment plan for his cancer that can ultimately have a high success rate of a full recovery in five years. The family has a fundraiser which gives details on Taeyang’s situation and requests donations to help aid in his treatment costs, as Deavan noted that much of the money she earned went into the custody hearings. Hopefully this situation improves, and Taeyang can go back to his normal life eventually.