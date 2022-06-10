90 Day Fiancé's Deavan Clegg Offers Confusing Update On Jihoon Lee Learning About Taeyang's Cancer Diagnosis
By Mick Joest published
Here's what she said.
Former 90 Day Fiancé star Deavan Clegg received some devastating news recently and shared with fans that her 3-year-old son Taeyang has B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Now, not long after explaining why she’s asking for donations to help pay for his cancer treatments, Deavan is clearing the air on some things regarding her ex-husband and Taeyang’s father, Jihoon Lee.
Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee originally appeared on 90 Day Fiancé together but are now divorced and recently concluded a drawn-out custody battle. Clegg received full custody of their shared child Taeyang, which led some to question whether or not Jihoon knows about Taeyang’s situation. Deavan provided fans with an answer on her Instagram Stories (via Reddit), though the response is a bit confusing given her past statements:
Deavan Clegg revealed that Jihoon Lee is aware that Taeyang is sick and that he hasn’t set a time to meet with him. The news, while shocking, is confusing because Deavan said in previous updates (via Cheat Sheet) that Jihoon blocked her on social media as well as her phone number. At the time, she cited this as a reason why she was unable to co-parent with Jihoon.
It’s entirely possible that someone other than Deavan was able to get in contact with Jihoon and his family about Taeyang, but the details of how he was contacted aren’t clear. As such, fans continue to question Deavan about the matter, which prompted her latest remarks.
Jihoon Lee hasn’t been active on his Instagram page since late May and removed all pictures of Deavan, Taeyang, and Deavan’s daughter Drascilla from his page some time ago. Jihoon made a few updates during the court proceedings about wanting to see his son and crowdfunded in hopes of finding a lawyer to help him with his custody hearing. Deavan mentioned the blocking again as she continued her statement and maintained that they did all they could during the court proceedings to keep them in the loop:
The story between Deavan and Jihoon, as it has seemingly been since their 90 Day Fiancé debut, is complicated. The good news is that 3-year-old Taeyang is on a two-year treatment plan for his cancer that can ultimately have a high success rate of a full recovery in five years. The family has a fundraiser which gives details on Taeyang’s situation and requests donations to help aid in his treatment costs, as Deavan noted that much of the money she earned went into the custody hearings. Hopefully this situation improves, and Taeyang can go back to his normal life eventually.
90 Day Fiancé currently airs new episodes on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Fans can check out Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee’s past episodes on Discovery+, though HBO Max subscribers may also be able to watch it before too long.
Mick likes good television, but also reality television. He grew up on Star Wars, DC, Marvel, and pro wrestling and loves to discuss and dissect most of it. He’s been writing online for over a decade and never dreamed he’d be in the position he is today.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.