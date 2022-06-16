90 Day Fiancé: Deavan Clegg’s Mom Thanks Supporters And Offers Promising Update On Taeyang’s Cancer
By Mick Joest published
Deavan's mom shared an update with the 90 Day Fiancé vet's fans.
90 Day Fiancé star Deavan Clegg and her family have continued to update fans and followers on their lives, despite the fact she hasn’t appeared within the TLC franchise in some time. While she did provide a positive update about the conclusion of her custody trial with ex-husband Jihoon Lee, fans received a devastating update about her toddler son Taeyang not long after. Now, weeks after his cancer diagnosis of B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia went public, Clegg’s mother Elicia has thanked supporters while sharing a promising update on Taeyang’s health.
As the Clegg family continues to take donations on GoFundMe for Taeyang’s cancer treatment, Elicia Clegg shared a positive update to the crowdfunding campaign's page regarding how things are going on that front. Based on the latest update, it sounds like Taeyang’s chemotherapy and more are going as well as one could hope for, all things considered. In her words:
Taeyang is in the midst of a two-year treatment process, but according to past updates, he has a high success rate of reaching full recovery status in five years. So to hear that things are going so well this soon after his treatment began is very encouraging for all involved, including the viewers who watched Taeyang in his infancy on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.
One big mystery still surrounding this situation, at least when it comes to the 90 Day Fiancé fans, is if Jihoon Lee is aware of the situation. Deavan Clegg offered a somewhat mixed message on whether or not he knows about his son’s sickness, and his Instagram account hasn’t had new posts in some time. Lee no longer has custody of his son following the conclusion of the court proceedings and removed all evidence of his marriage from Deavan and Taeyang from his page. Even so, many fans wonder if he’s unaware of exactly what’s happening, or if Deavan is right in stating he wants nothing to do with his child regardless of being informed of the situation.
The good news overall is that Deavan Clegg seems to be doing all she can to provide Taeyang the best care, and it appears 90 Day Fiancé viewers are willing to lend a hand as well. Clegg explained recently she requested donations for Taeyang's treatment because her attorney fees for the custody battle took most of the money she had available, presumably referring to the money she made from her time on reality television. Clegg appeared primarily on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which chronicled her marriage to Jihoon Lee and her eventual move to South Korea. The couple ultimately split after she returned to America to visit family, which effectively ended their time in the franchise.
As previously mentioned, Deavan Clegg isn’t involved in 90 Day Fiancé these days, but Discovery+ subscribers can revisit her stories there. With new and returning 2022 TV shows fewer and farther between during the summer months, now might be the perfect time to binge and find out why so many people follow this TLC franchise.
