90 Day Fiancé: Deavan Clegg’s Mom Thanks Supporters And Offers Promising Update On Taeyang’s Cancer

90 Day Fiancé star Deavan Clegg and her family have continued to update fans and followers on their lives, despite the fact she hasn’t appeared within the TLC franchise in some time. While she did provide a positive update about the conclusion of her custody trial with ex-husband Jihoon Lee, fans received a devastating update about her toddler son Taeyang not long after. Now, weeks after his cancer diagnosis of B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia went public, Clegg’s mother Elicia has thanked supporters while sharing a promising update on Taeyang’s health.

As the Clegg family continues to take donations on GoFundMe for Taeyang’s cancer treatment, Elicia Clegg shared a positive update to the crowdfunding campaign's page regarding how things are going on that front. Based on the latest update, it sounds like Taeyang’s chemotherapy and more are going as well as one could hope for, all things considered. In her words:

Week 3, 20 Days since diagnosis: Taeyang got to play outside with his sister. Today he had another treatment (Monday really sucks for him) And he is taking it like a champ. He was a little scared, but so far he seems to be handling the chemotherapy really well. And even though his hair is thinning, he still has hair...fingers crossed. Deavan, his mom, my baby, told me that we have some GREAT news. He has zero cancer cells in his blood now...YES!!! Of course we are still waiting on the bone marrow results, and we understand that his last check was at 96% cancer cells ...BUT...we have hope. His platelet levels are great, and besides him being extremely tired, he seems to be fighting this well. Thank you all for the love and support!!!!

Taeyang is in the midst of a two-year treatment process, but according to past updates, he has a high success rate of reaching full recovery status in five years. So to hear that things are going so well this soon after his treatment began is very encouraging for all involved, including the viewers who watched Taeyang in his infancy on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

One big mystery still surrounding this situation, at least when it comes to the 90 Day Fiancé fans, is if Jihoon Lee is aware of the situation. Deavan Clegg offered a somewhat mixed message on whether or not he knows about his son’s sickness, and his Instagram account hasn’t had new posts in some time. Lee no longer has custody of his son following the conclusion of the court proceedings and removed all evidence of his marriage from Deavan and Taeyang from his page. Even so, many fans wonder if he’s unaware of exactly what’s happening, or if Deavan is right in stating he wants nothing to do with his child regardless of being informed of the situation.

The good news overall is that Deavan Clegg seems to be doing all she can to provide Taeyang the best care, and it appears 90 Day Fiancé viewers are willing to lend a hand as well. Clegg explained recently she requested donations for Taeyang's treatment because her attorney fees for the custody battle took most of the money she had available, presumably referring to the money she made from her time on reality television. Clegg appeared primarily on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which chronicled her marriage to Jihoon Lee and her eventual move to South Korea. The couple ultimately split after she returned to America to visit family, which effectively ended their time in the franchise.