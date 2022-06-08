90 Day Fiancé's Deavan Clegg Explains Why She's Now Asking For Donations Following Son's Cancer Diagnosis
Deavan had some things to say.
Former 90 Day Fiancé star Deavan Clegg recently shared some devastating news with fans as she announced that her three-year-old son Taeyang is currently battling cancer. The news resulted in an outpouring of support from fans of the show, many of whom offered support to a GoFundMe donation page and other fund-raising efforts posted by Deavan. Others wondered why the reality star was asking for money now, which prompted Deavan to make a response.
Deavan Clegg, who only recently concluded her court case with ex-husband Jihoon Lee for custody of Taeyang, responded to a few questions fans had during a recent live session on Instagram (via TrueCrime_Jankie). As fans continue to ask about Jihoon and his family’s involvement in Taeyang’s life, she reiterated what she’s stated in the past: that they haven't tried to reach out about him in some time. Deavan once again pled her case to fans accusing her of withholding Taeyang from her ex and his family and how that situation with Jihoon is partly responsible for why she's crowdfunding for Taeyang's treatment now:
Deavan Clegg seemingly confirmed that the money she made from doing 90 Day Fiancé and its spinoffs went right into her fight for custody of Taeyang following her split from Jihoon Lee. She took a slight jab at her ex during her response and referenced the crowdfunding account that he set up for his own attorney during the custody hearings. Lee hasn’t posted on social media since late May but has removed all pictures of Taeyang and Deavan from his Instagram account. There is no sign of how much he’s aware of his son’s sickness.
So far, fans are doing their part to help Deavan Clegg provide treatment for Taeyang’s B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. She posted a recent update on the crowdfunding efforts after only four days of donations:
Since that post, the GoFundMe crowdfunding effort is north of $20k but still short of the $50k goal they’re hoping to reach for treatment. The fundraiser, created by Deavan's mother Elicia, noted that Taeyang is in the midst of a two-year recovery process, which has a high success rate of full recovery within five years. Suffice to say, they have a long road ahead of them and could use any support available over the next couple of years.
90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Those looking to revisit Deavan Clegg’s story could check out her episodes on Discovery+, though HBO Max subscribers will eventually have access to those episodes.
