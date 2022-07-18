90 Day Fiancé's Fart-Jar Selling Stephanie Matto May Have A New Scheme, And Another Star From The Show Is Involved

While the 90 Day Fiancé franchise may not churn out the most ready-for-household personalities compared to other celeb-friendly reality series, the TLC and Discovery+ shows definitely aren’t lacking couples that make headline-grabbing drama both on and off the screen . But it wasn’t even a relationship sitch that had Before the 90 Days and 90 Days: The Single Life star Stephanie Matto earning all kinds of attention in the final weeks of 2021. Rather, she gained instant notoriety for selling jars that she farted in to fans . Now, there’s a chance she could team up with another 90 Day franchise vet for a new money-making idea that may or may not have to do with bodily functions.

Having amassed a unique fandom to date, Stephanie Matto set up a date auction through her Unfiltrd profile, with 10% of the proceeds going to the bone marrow and blood stem cells organization Be The Match. She noted in an Instagram post that she initially low-balled what the bids would be, but the winning bid tapped out at $2,700. And as it turns out, the bidder was 90 Day Fiancé Season 8 cast member Stephanie Davison, and she’s apparently interested in working with Matto on some kind of side hustle.

Stephanie Davison’s winning bid earned her a one-hour dinner date with Stephanie Matto, and the fart-friendly told TMZ she was shocked to learn that she’d be going out with a fellow 90 Day vet, confirming that they’d never met each other before. But rather than focusing on the dinner side of things, Matto says Davison was interested in using the hour to talk about marketing ideas of some kind.

It’s not clear if that means Davison would want to join in on Matto’s current gig, though the latter said she’d very much be down to consider collaborating on selling the fart jars. (I’d be interested in that being the case just so one of them could talk about how that process would work with two people, but I’m content if it doesn’t happen.) Let’s not forget that Matto has also sold her boob sweat, among other things, so there’s room for expansion. Which could provide necessary if health issues crop up like the ones that Matto dealt with early on .

(Image credit: TLC)

Obviously, Stephanie Davison might be interested in discussing something of a completely different nature, though they could be just as out of left field. Let’s not forget Davison said-without-directly-saying that products she was selling through her weight-loss centers prevented her from catching COVID , which led to her reaching an agreement to retract her statement while also paying a fine.

She also broke metaphorical kayfabe by claiming her Season 8 storyline with Ryan Carr was faked for TV — she cheated on him with his cousin — on top of making other wild claims about the TLC show . And the self-proclaimed cougar also threatened a lawsuit against TLC over medical expenses that stemmed from her needing allergy treatments from bug bites she suffered during her time in Belize. And then there were the rumors about dating O.J. Simpson…

In any case, none of those arguably controversial instances will necessarily affect a potential partnership — or should I say “fart-nership” — between Stephanie Matto and Stephanie Davison. Matto definitely doesn’t have issues laying out her own career path, so we’ll have to wait and see if Davison’s ideas will pass muster.