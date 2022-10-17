90 Day Fiancé's Jenny And Sumit Revealed Their Bizarre Sex Injury Story, And I Don't Even Know Where To Begin

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode “Under Pressure,” so read at your own risk!

The latest season from 90 Day Fiancé's Happily Ever After? has had a lot going for it, from Liz Woods and Big Ed Brown ’s big fight to Angela Deem ripping apart Michael Ilesanmi ’s car . You might not think there'd be time for sex talk amidst the mayhem, but the franchise has certainly leaned more into that aspect of the various couples’ relationships in recent seasons. After Kobe and Emily Blaise ’s wild sex scene in 90 Day's ninth season, someone must have decided the spinoff needed its own memorable bedroom action. Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh delivered on that front by revealing Sumit suffered quite the unfortunate injury while getting busy during their honeymoon, and I’m not even sure where to begin after that one.

Sumit explained that after they attended the Kama Sutra yoga session, as seen in the previous episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, they decided to attempt one of the positions back in their hotel room. According to the couple, Jenny tried the “cowgirl position” and was sitting on Sumit’s stomach when she got “too excited” while in the midst of the act and....well, she “broke his stomach.” Which obviously doesn't sound like the most common x-rated injury.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star continued, revealing that Jenny's cowgirling moves caused “naval displacement,” and that his belly button was leaking in the aftermath. Sumit capped off that unexpected tale by saying that he’d been on the toilet all night with diarrhea, which seemed to be attributed to their sexual acts.

Jenny and Sumit called a doctor, and the medical advice he offered was that they should avoid using the cowgirl position in the future, which sounds both like good guidance and a hacky punchline. But since they didn't go into full details, I’m still scratching my head as to how in the world something like that happened. I know the Kama Sutra's inherent teachers promote many positive effects, I’m not sure that belly button leakage and diarrhea are high on that list.

Another amusing and possibly insightful portion of their segment came when Sumit ultimately suggested that anyone looking to try out that particular sex position should evaluate weight differences between themselves and their partner. When Jenny then asked Sumit if he was implying that she was fat, he assured her that wasn’t the case, and instead suggested that his body was too skinny to try it in the first place, which seemed to appease his wife.

What I’m most shocked by after hearing all of this is that Jenny and Sumit willingly gave that information up the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? producers in the first place. The fact that Sumit recapped the entire affair meant there was no footage or cameras around when this happened, which likely means the only reason it came out is because one of the stars put it out there. Maybe they felt the need to beef up their sometimes stagnant storyline , or maybe they’re actively trying to make Sumit’s parents upset at this point by speaking so brazenly. There has to be some explanation for telling this story that I’m missing beyond them being on reality television.

I’d like to think I’ve watched this franchise to the point where nothing can shock me anymore, but man, the bar gets shifted with every season and spinoff. I’m not sure how the next spinoff will top this turn of events, but I’m not sure I’ll ever think this franchise has reached its peak when it comes to WTF moments.