90 Day Fiancé's Miona Bell Might've Spoiled A Major Part Of Her Season 9 Storyline

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 has a lot of storylines going on at the moment, though one of them might’ve been spoiled by one of its cast members. If so, Miona Bell may have yet another scandal involving social media on her hands, as her followers may now know where she and Jibri end up following Season 9. In the series, the two are currently living with Jibri’s parents in South Dakota, but recent evidence suggests that they did make that move to California.

Miona posted a picture on Instagram recently that might’ve spilled the beans on her location. Take a look at the photo below, which has a tagged location of Malibu, California:

It looks like Miona and Jibri might’ve made it to California after all, which is a bit surprising considering it seems like they don’t have a solid game plan to get there on 90 Day Fiancé. They were planning to save money by living with Jibri’s parents, though neither are employed. Jibri’s current plan on the show is to get his band Black Serbs back together, while Miona wants to start a makeup line.

Recent news from the couple reveals that they are making money, though not in any way that involves makeup or music. Jibri managed to sell ripped pants NFT online and even tried to sell his actual ripped pants from a recent 90 Day Fiancé episode as well. While the first buyer of the pants backed out, Jibri recently updated that he did find a buyer who paid $28k for the clothing item.

Assuming this sale went down and the sale of the NFT sold for what he said, $38k would be a nice sum of money to start fresh in California. Of course, it’s also possible that Jibri and Miona find a way to California before the end of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 as well. Neither seems to be vague about their activities on social media, which is slightly out of character for the average cast member in the franchise. Miona even already has Jibri’s last name as her handle, so is that a spoiler they’ve already married?

It’s important to note that we don’t know anything for sure about Jibri and Miona’s 90 Day Fiancé storyline beyond what the episodes show on TLC, and there are other possibilities as to why she tagged California in her post. Maybe Miona is just manifesting the dream to live there someday, or they’re visiting for a short while. We’ll have to wait and see as their storyline unfolds, and hope that whatever drama is ahead isn’t nearly as bad as the prank that Bilal pulled on Shaeeda.