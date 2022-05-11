90 Day Fiancé's Jibri Bell Has A Wild Offer For Fans After Failing To Sell Ripped Pants For $26k

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 is already providing fans with a lot of memorable moments on screen as well as off screen, but in light of all the latest drama between Biniyam’s family and the franchise, it might be easy to miss the new cast members doing odd things on social media. Jibri and Miona Bell got off on the wrong foot with the fandom following accusations that Miona was “Blackfishing,” but that hasn’t deterred either from posting. Jibri Bell is trying to sell his ripped pants, and after the last sale for $26k fell through, he has a truly wild offer for the next person who tries to buy.

Jibri, fresh off his latest episode where he and Miona made an awful frozen dinner for his parents, sent a message to followers about all of his recent success following his NFT launch. He managed to sell an NFT of his pants for 4.01 Ethereum, or $10,096. Unfortunately, another offer on Instagram to buy a ripped pair of pants he owned for $26k fell through, so Jibri took to Instagram with a proposition for anyone else interested in purchasing the pants. Read the proposition or hear it directly from Jibri in the post below:

A post shared by Jibri 90 Day Fiancè (@jibribell) A photo posted by on

If you’re a 90 Day Fiancé fan looking to get a cast member of Season 9 to come directly to your home with ripped pants, it’ll only cost $1000. Well, I guess that’s assuming someone doesn’t outbid the minimum amount Jibri set in his video, as the price could go much higher. I’m certainly curious to see how the second round of bidding goes and if Jibri will follow through with the promise of delivery.

Jibri Bell explained that all of the money he’s made from his NFT – and presumably the money he’ll make from his pants – is going into funding his independent music career. He joins the ranks of other notable 90 Day Fiancé cast members trying to launch music careers, including Usman Umar and Biniyam Shibre. So far, neither one has reached widespread musical success in the United States, but hey, maybe Jibri will break the cycle. With that said, both Usman and Biniyam have celebrated a solid career in the franchise, so perhaps Jibri will gain that, if not a flourishing music career.

90 Day Fiancé stars are known for their side hustles, and Jibri Bell isn’t the first cast member to sell an NFT. Stephanie Matto famously transitioned to selling “fart jar” NFTs after her gig of selling actual fart jars ended with a hospital visit for too much gas. Stephanie and Jibri seem to be in contact online, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see a collaboration between them. Perhaps he can combine his pants NFTs with her fart jar ones? I’m not sure how that would work, but maybe they’ll figure something out.