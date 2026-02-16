A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms May Finally Deliver Something Game Of Thrones Never Did

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is breaking out as one of the best shows of the 2026 TV schedule, and is stepping out of Game of Thrones' shadow in style and tone. It's given me a bit of optimism, which feels odd to say given this franchise, but I do hope that this series can finally deliver something that the flagship series never did.

Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon have given us plenty of interesting characters with their different quirks or failings, and many of them fell far from the traditional legendary status one might liken to stereotypical archetypes of noble knights. Granted, there was a chance that it could happen, but the flagship series lost its most noble character in Season 1.

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Can Give Us The Noble Character Game Of Thrones Robbed Us Of

I feel as though if there were one character in Game of Thrones that could've stood alongside the heroes of Arthurian legend, it'd be Ned Stark. He had honor, loyalty, and sought to do what he felt was right. In trying to play by the rules and expose corruption, he was killed.

It was a brilliant move by George R.R. Martin, and it set the tone for who got ahead in Westeros and who didn't during Game of Thrones. At the same time, it was upsetting that the good guy didn't win, and that with few exceptions, there wasn't anyone who measured up to the stature of Ned Stark.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms gives us Dunk, who is not nearly as smart or comes from a social status as privileged as Ned. Despite that, he's shown honor, kindness, and compassion on a level unfathomable considering his upbringing. Could he be the heroic figure Game of Thrones never gave viewers?

I Hope Duncan Proves A Noble Man Can Get Ahead In Westeros

I've never read the Tales of Dunk and Egg books, but I've seen enough of Game of Thrones to know the duo are as close to mythical figures as Westeros has. As such, I do hope that Ser Duncan ends up being the noble figure who prevails in a world as dangerous as the one he was born into and can bring out the good in others, as Ned Stark seemed to.

So far, I'd like to believe the hedge knight will not be as corruptible as the knights we've seen before, so I have hope. Obviously, he'll never lead Westeros, but I'd love to see how much of his character influences the young Aegon and the impact it has on the Targaryen family.

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on HBO, and of course, is available to stream with an HBO Max subscription. I'm so happy the series has a long run planned, though I hope this series doesn't make the same mistake of trying to rush the ending like Game of Thrones.