A New 90 Day Fiancé Rumor Has Surfaced That Could Mean Bad News For Alina And Caleb

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 5 has been riveting thus far, and we’ve seen twists and turns every step of the way. It seems the journey might be over for one couple, though, as Alina Kozhevnikova and Caleb Greenwood’s story ( uncomfortably long love scenes and all ) might end sooner than fans expect. There’s a pretty big rumor that, if true, could mean bad news for the couple’s television run.

A rumor floating around the web first reported by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup cited sources that claimed Alina Kozhevnikova was “fired” by TLC. As a result, producers are allegedly scrambling to remove her and Caleb Greenwood’s storyline from the rest of Season 5, and it’s assumed the two won’t appear in the tell-all special. The alleged reason is, of course, tied to the racist social media posts found on Kozhevnikova’s page.

Alina Kozhevnikova isn’t the first 90 Day Fiancé personality to garner controversy, and it is true that TLC and the franchise may sever ties with couples who viewers deemed problematic once a season airs. With that said, most recent “firings,” or situations where couples are no longer involved with the show, don’t seem to impact the currently airing season, and at most, result in the couple being uninvited from the tell-all special like Paul and Karine Staehle .

Another thing worth noting is there are a number of cast members of 90 Day Fiancé that fans deem controversial who are still heavily involved with the show. Former cast member Deavan Clegg recently blasted the franchise for its continued involvement with Big Ed Brown and name-dropped Alina Kozhevnikova as well. Clegg claimed that as long as these stars make TLC money, accusations lodged against them aren’t taken as seriously.

Big Ed Brown, for example, works with 90 Day Fiancé across multiple shows but faced allegations of sexual harassment from a past co-worker. TLC continues to work with Brown despite the allegations ( and a petition his current fiancé Liz responded to ). While the situations are different, I have trouble believing they’d audible plans for Season 5 because of Alina Kozhevnikova.

With that said, there are quite a number of racist posts made by Alina Kozhevnikova on the internet. 90 Day Fiancé is a franchise that features cast members from around the world and multiple ethnicities. There could be concern from TLC about allowing Kozhevnikova a platform on the network in light of the posts. It wouldn’t be surprising if this rumor were true, but for now, I’d err on the side of caution and just see how the rest of the season plays out.