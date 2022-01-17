90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Star Alina Under Fire After Multiple Racists Posts Surface Online

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days star Alina Kozhevnikova is the latest cast member of the franchise to cause controversy after fans unearthed multiple racist posts that had been shared online by the star over the years. Kozhevnikova, whose current storyline with Caleb Greenwood is airing on TLC, allegedly posted multiple disparaging remarks about both the Asian and Black communities over the years.

The latest evidence of Alina Kozhevinokova’s comments comes from the Instagram account Uncensored Reality TV News , which shared a now-deleted post from Kozhevinokova’s Facebook account dated back to January 2014 . In the post, she describes an upcoming party in Russia, in which the theme revolves around the African American racial slur. She also appears to talk about how it’s a party she must attend:

The post enraged many online, especially since it came days after she alleged in a previous post she didn’t understand the meaning of the derogatory term. That apology came after fans unearthed a questionable photo of Alina and the same language used, albeit with the letter “Q” in place of the letter “G":

90 Day Fiancé fans on the web had a hard time believing Alina Kozhevinokova’s ignorance of how harmful the words were, especially given the statements in the most recently discovered post. Others pointed to the fact that Kozhevinokova that there are other instances that point toward her attempts at racial humor, such as the caption on a photo she took with a pink sari while visiting Dubai:

Another post that’s making rounds involves the 90 Day star speaking about her love of actor Hugh Grant. In the post, Alina encourages anyone who knows someone who resembles Grant to let her know and goes on to say that his family members aren’t similar looking. Specifically, she points out the fact that Grant’s wife is from East Asia and that his kids would be “kinda Asian,” while adding sad emojis following the statement:

Alina Kozhevnikova received support from American boyfriend Caleb Greenwood, who mentioned on a since-expired Instagram Story (via ScreenRant ) that he knows in his “heart of hearts” that Kozhevnikova is not a racist. Alina also received support from her friend Elijah , who appears prominently in 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days as the friend that accompanied her to Turkey in her first face-to-face meeting with Greenwood. It’s unclear at this time as to whether TLC will take any action in regards to the comments, such as reducing Greenwood and Kozhevnikova’s storyline or excluding them from the tell-all special. The latter isn’t unheard of in controversial moments like this, though we can only wait and see what will happen.