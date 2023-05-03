Aaron Carter’s Mom Arrested For Battery After Previously Alleging Foul Play Related To His Death

The past six months have likely been stressful ones for Jane Schneck, the pop star mom of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter and the late pop star/actor Aaron Carter. As many fans are aware, the tattoo-adorned rapper passed away back in November 2022 , and despite the cause of death pointing to accidental drowning related to drug use, his fiancée Melanie Martin still has questions about potential foul play, which Schneck was already suspicious about when publicly sharing his death scene photos . Now, the famed mom is facing another personal setback, as it's been reported she was arrested over the weekend on battery charges.

Jane Schneck was apparently arrested on Friday night after a night of drinking with another family member at her Florida home. It's reported that they were listening to music very loudly over a TV, which was disruptive enough to raise complaints from her husband, who was trying to go to sleep at the time. There ensued an argumentative confrontation over controlling the TV’s remote, at which point it’s reported she grabbed his wrist in such a way that he quickly took his phone out and began recording a video of her actions.

Authorities say that because the husband did not agree with the way she was touching him, he used his phone to then call the police. The cops soon arrived and, after taking a look at the video of her, it was agreed there was enough evidence to arrest her and take her in for a single count of battery.

Arrest records show that Jane Schneck was booked on the charges in the early morning hours on Saturday, April 29, at the Hernando County Detention Center. Later that evening, she was released from custody after posting a $100 bond. She has yet to publicly comment on her arrest.

Meanwhile, back on the homefront, the husband reportedly did not suffer any lasting injuries during the ordeal. Further, he refused the offer to be taken to the hospital.

Jane Schneck has spent some of the past two months continuing to go off on social media about how wronged her son Aaron Carter was by the entertainment industry, while also voicing her currently unfounded theories that his death wasn’t an accident, echoing his fiancée’s suspicions that it wasn’t a simple overdose or drowning . And while she posted the below IG pic back in 2021, long before his death, fans have continued to hit up the comments with kind words.

