Adam Levine Denies Having An Affair But Admits He 'Used Poor Judgment' In Statement Addressing Allegations

The past 24 hours have been quite a whirlwind for Adam Levine, to say the least. The F-bomb-hurling Maroon 5 frontman and Blake Shelton’s former Voice frenemy had a number of allegations leveled at him this week by way of a purported mistress. Social media influencer Sumner Stroh claimed to have had an affair with Levine, who’s been married to model Behati Prinsloo for eight years. Not only that, but Stroh also alleged that Levine wanted to give his and Prinsloo’s child the same name that she has. With this, Levine has issued a statement in which he denies having had an affair but acknowledges “poor judgment” on his part.

Adam Levine shared his statement through a post on his Instagram stories. While trying to “clear the air,” the media personality didn’t get too specific about the situation that prompted the “poor judgment.” However, he did go on to say that it involved him talking to someone, who wasn’t his wife, in a “flirtatious manner”:

A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.

Sumner Stroh claimed that she and the “She Will Be Loved” performer were romantically involved for about a year. She added that months after their supposed breakup, the star sent her a message asking whether it would be weird if he and his spouse named their soon-to-be-born child “Sumner.” According to Stroh, the musical hit-maker only wanted to use her moniker should he and his spouse have a baby boy. In her video, the social media personality shared a screenshot of the alleged message. Stroh stated that she never intended to go public with the information but chose to do so after a friend allegedly tried to sell the images she shared ultimately in the vid.

This new baby will be Adam Levine (who has received backlash on other rare occasions) and Behati Prinsloo’s third child, as they’re already parents to daughters, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace. Later in his message, Levine emphasized that he’s set on putting his family first during this time:

My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.

Given how much Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo value their privacy, it’s likely that this will be the only statement the family gives on the matter. It’s yet to be seen as to whether Sumner Stroh will weigh in, but what seems very clear at this point is that Levine, and presumably his family, want to move on from this highly publicized situation.