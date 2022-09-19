Alleged Ex-Mistress Of Former Voice Coach Adam Levine Claims He Asked If He Could Give New Baby Same Name As Her

Cheating accusations are never good for celebrities, especially in this age of social media, where a rumor will spread like wildfire before the accused can get out in front of it. But sometimes such allegations go beyond making fans feel cringey to causing straight up repulsed reactions, and it’s that latter scenario that Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine finds himself faced with. Influencer Sumner Stroh has taken to social media with not just claims that she had an affair with the married musician, but also the notion that he wanted to give his and his wife’s new child the same name as her.

Yes, Adam Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo is pregnant with the couple’s third child, and the cheating rumors aren't going to bring a lot of positive energy to that situation, whether they're 100% true or otherwise. See what Sumner Stroh had to say about the former Voice coach on TikTok :

The Maroon 5 singer has been married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo since 2014, and they share two daughters, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace, with a third child on the horizon. In her TikTok video, Stroh showed what appeared to be a DM from Adam Levine on her Instagram account, more or less asking for her permission to use the name "Sumner" should he and Prinsloo have a boy. The supposed message read:

OK serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s w boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious.

If we want to get technical, and assuming this was a true screenshot from Adam Levine, the singer didn’t specifically ask to name the baby after his alleged mistress. He simply asked if she was OK with him and his wife using the name. Maybe he just liked the name Sumner?

That’s giving a whole lot of grace to the singer in what looks like a very messy situation, but if everything is how it was presented by Sumner Stroh, it’s just a really terrible look for the musician.

More to come…