Adam Sandler, Drew Carey And More Pay Tribute To Bob Barker Following His Death

TV legend and long-time host of The Price is Right Bob Barker died at the age of 99. After news broke that the television personality and animal activist had passed away, many celebrities and organizations showed their love for him through sweet tributes, including Adam Sandler , Drew Carey and more.

In 2007, Drew Carey took over hosting The Price is Right after Bob Barker retired. The current host explained last year, that his predecessor told him to make the game show “your own,” and he listened. Following the news of Barker’s death, the comedian took to Twitter to post his condolences for the beloved game show host. He wrote:

Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world. There hasn't been a day on set that I didn't think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever.#RIPBobBarker We love you ❤️

The Price is Right and Paramount also released a joint statement on Instagram to show their love for Barker and the impact he left on the show that celebrated its 50th-anniversary last year. Between 1972 and 2007 the host led 6,586 episodes, won 19 Daytime Emmys, a lifetime achievement award, and a place in the Television Academy's Hall of Fame. Talk about an impressive run. The show and its network noted this success, and the legacy of Bob Barker, writing:

We lost a beloved member of the CBS family today with the passing of Bob Barker. During his 35 years as host of The Price is Right, Bob made countless people’s dreams come true and everyone feel like a winner when they were called to ‘come on down.’ In addition to his legendary 50-year career in broadcasting, Bob will be remembered as a dedicated animal rights activist. Daytime television has lost one of its most iconic stars.

Of course, Bob Barker was also well known for his cameo in Happy Gilmore, and a silly ongoing feud he had with Adam Sandler . The Uncut Gems actor and the gameshow host developed a friendship, and to pay homage to his golf partner on screen and his real-life pal, the actor posted this sweet message on Instagram :

The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!

That scene where Happy and Barker get into a fight is truly iconic, and one of the best moments in Happy Gilmore. SNL alum Rob Schneider thought so too as he retweeted the clip from the movie, and wrote:

One of the nicest things I ever heard in showbusiness was Bob Barker saying, "I moved to Hollywood to be an actor and the only person who ever let me do it was Adam Sandler!"This scene with them was and will always be absolutely hilarious!God bless you, Bob

Other celebrities and organizations also paid tribute with the following posts:

Oh no! 💔 #SpayAndNeuter your pets in his honor. - Yvette Nicole Brown on Twitter

The Greatest❤️🔥 -Terry Crews’ comment on The Price is Right’s post

WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Bob Barker. The legendary game show host had a memorable turn as the guest host of #WWERaw in 2009. WWE sends its condolences to Barker’s family, friends and fans. - WWE on Twitter

Tom Bergeron, posted a personal and heartfelt statement about his fellow TV host. Noting how The Price is Right shot on the same stage as Hollywood Squares, he wrote about how they shared a dressing room, and how the two developed a wonderful friendship over the years.

Along with many celebrities reacting to Bob Barker’s death, PETA, an organization he worked closely with, also released a statement about the passionate animal rights activist. Ingrid Newkirk, the president of PETA, wrote:

Bob's influence on the entertainment industry is indisputable, but what mattered to him most was using his voice and prominent position to protect animals. Of course, everyone is familiar with his ‘spay and neuter your pets’ sign-off on The Price Is Right—a show where he refused to allow fur prizes—but he was also one of the first stars to go vegetarian, more than 30 years ago. He joined PETA in urging families to stay away from SeaWorld, demanded the closure of cruel bear pits masquerading as tourist attractions, implored Hollywood to take action to protect animals used in film and TV, and, as a Navy veteran, called for the end of military medical drills on live animals. His generous donation allowed PETA to open its West Coast headquarters, the Bob Barker Building, in 2012, and it stands as a testament to his legacy and profound commitment to making the world a kinder place. To us—and to so many animals around the world—Bob will always be a national animal rights treasure.

On a personal note, Barker’s longtime girlfriend Nancy Burnet released a statement to ET . She said:

I am so proud of the trailblazing work Barker and I did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry and including working to improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally. We were great friends over these 40 years. He will be missed.

All this appreciation goes to show how many people adored Bob Barker and his incredible career as both a game show host and animal activist. He will be dearly missed, however, his legacy will live on.

We here at CinemaBlend send our love and condolences to Bob Barker’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.