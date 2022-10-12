Taylor Swift Opens Up About How Mad Men Inspired A Track On Her New Album Midnights And Working With Lana Del Rey

Taylor Swift has finally released her entire track list for her album, and there are a lot of incredible songs and references that fans will be dissecting until Midnights is finally released on October 21st. However Swift is currently giving fans at least some insight into what to expect from the album, including some of her inspirations behind her music --some of which comes surprisingly from the show Mad Men. The “August” singer also opened up about what it's like working with Lana Del Rey, who will be excitingly featured on this album.

Taylor Swift Injecting Mad Men Into Midnights

In a series of intermittently released Instagram videos, Swift has opened up on some of the strongest influences on her new album. This has given fans insight into her writing process, and what to expect from the new album, which many fans have pointed out is aesthetically different from her last album, evermore. In one of her recent videos, the pop star revealed how she came up with the title for the song, “Lavender Haze,” and how the popular Jon Hamm-led AMC show is involved. Swift divulged:

I happened upon the phrase ‘Lavender Haze’ when I was watching Mad Men and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool. It turns out it’s a common phrase that was used in the 50s where they would just describe being in love. Like if you were in the ‘Lavender Haze’ it meant that you were in an all-encompassing love glow, and I thought that that was really beautiful.

The singer goes on to talk about how the song is about how people on the outside of a relationship will try to take people out of a lavender haze when those in love try to stay in it. She relates it back to her six year relationship with Joe Alwyn, and how the media and tabloids constantly weigh in on their relationship. Alwyn has been a subject for her music in the past, and has even contributed to some of Swift's albums in a songwriting capacity.

Who knew Mad Men had such an effect on Swift and her writing? I wonder if the cast knows she is such a fan! Swift has admittedly been an avid television fan in the past, even admitting her song off Reputation, “I Did Something Bad” is partially inspired by Game of Thrones, proving not all of her songs are about her relationships. She also famously named her cats “Olivia” after Olivia Benson on Law and Order: SVU, and "Meredith" after Meredith Grey on Grey's Anatomy. I guess the “Shake it Off” singer’s creative inspiration comes from everywhere, including the small screen.

Working With Lana Del Rey

While “Lavender Haze” was an exciting song for Swifties to learn more about, it’s not the only track Swift has detailed in her Instagram videos. The pop icon also talked about the fourth track on the album, Snow on the Beach. This song is particularly interesting for Swift fans, because it marks her first ever collaboration with another iconic pop star, Lana Del Rey. Swift could not be more excited to talk about another strong female voice in the pop music world she had the pleasure to collaborate with. Swift revealed:

'Snow on the Beach featuring Lana Del Rey' is Track 4 on Midnights, and I can not get through that sentence without grinning because I am such a massive fan of Lana Del Rey, more on that later….Lana del Ray is in my opinion one of the best musical artists ever. The fact that I get to exist at the same time as her is an honor and a privilege, and that she would be so generous to collaborate with us on this song is something I am going to be grateful for, for life. Absolutely love her, and I really hope you love this song as much as I do.

I love that Taylor Swift is just as obsessed with Lana Del Rey as many of us are. Many of Swift’s more ethereal tracks off of folklore have been noted as emulating Del Rey in the way they are constructed, and Swift has been a rumored fan for a long time. I’m so excited to see how these unique sounds intersect. Swift has collaborated with other amazing talents before like Bon Iver on “Exile” (which was featured on the Netflix show, You), and Phoebe Bridgers on “Nothing New (Taylor’s Version).” Both songs are beautiful and capture the artists’ sensibilities, so I feel “Snow on the Beach” should be just as exquisite.

Midnights will be releasing on October 21st, so it won’t be long before Swifties get to hear what their favorite pop princess has been working on and teasing. In addition, Swift is part of the ensemble cast in David O’Russell’s Amsterdam, which is currently in theaters now. For more information on other movies releasing in theaters later this year, check out our 2022 movie schedule.