After Amazon Ad Backlash, Terry Crews Offers Lengthy Explanation For His Decision
By Adreon Patterson last updated
Terry Crews and Amazon got into hot water... again.
Terry Crews has found himself involved in a few controversies in recent years. And with each issue, the actor has responded accordingly. Recently, he came under fire for his new collaboration with Amazon, which includes an ad that has since gone viral. Now, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum has addressed the controversy by explaining why he chose to partner with the company.
The advertisement in question was a way to promote the organization’s holiday hiring initiative. Shortly after Terry Crews uploaded it to TikTok, he received criticism for acting out the various jobs that occur at warehouses owned by the corporation. Some fans also critiqued him for championing Amazon in general, which is currently dealing with ongoing labor issues. The America’s Got Talent host recently took to Reddit to issue a formal statement and chose to cut right to the chase when addressing everything:
The star seemed to understand viewers’ apparent discontent about his ad. He proceeded to drive home his decision by recalling his family’s Los Angeles journey after his NFL career ended. With this, he appeared to connect the obstacles that blue-collar workers face to the challenges he met when trying to find post-NFL jobs. The Expendables alum continued:
After explaining his personal relationship with Amazon, Terry Crews discussed the one particular criticism that he really takes issue with -- his attire in the ad. Many accused him of dressing up like a typical employee or in his words "cosplaying as a poor person." In response, Crews said:
Whether or not the ad was a good idea could be debated, but Terry Crews’ response, at the very least, seems to be sincere. At this point, it's unclear as to whether the actor will be teaming up with Amazon again in the near future. But if he does, his comments would seem to imply that he'll be putting a lot of thought into any future advertisements.
A boy from Greenwood, South Carolina. CinemaBlend Contributor. An animation enthusiast (anime, US and international films, television). Freelance writer, designer and artist. Lover of music (US and international).
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.