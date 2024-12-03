After Anna Delvey Returned To Dancing With The Stars' Finale, New Pics Seemingly Show Where Things Stand With Julianne Hough

The 2025 TV schedule will undoubtedly feature some noteworthy events, but it may be a while before we see something as out-there as Anna Delvey's short run on Dancing With The Stars. After being cleared by ICE to participate, her short run was made iconic by her dismissive parting phrase that left host Julianne Hough stammering. Many fans have wondered where things stood between the two afterward, and Delvey's photo spread from the Season 33 finale seems to give an answer.

From Carrie Anna Inaba's blunt thoughts on Delvey's elimination reaction to Hough referencing the moment weeks later, it would be easy to think many at Dancing With The Stars were miffed with Anna Delvey. With that being said, the convicted felon's Instagram post shows a lot of smiles shared with the cast of the dancing competition when she made her grand return for the final ep, and Hough's own smile is included. Take a look:

A post shared by Anna Delvey (@theannadelvey) A photo posted by on

I don't think Julianne Hough would be posing and making silly faces next to Anna Delvey if she was still activing mad about the "nothing" comment from weeks ago. Honestly, I'm glad that seems to be the case, because I still don't think there was anything wrong with the scammer being honest in the moment. With all the public scrutiny she faced from The View and others leading up to her almost immediate elimination, I can see why she wasn't exactly grateful for the experience.

I also think a fiercely competitive season quickly washed away whatever controversial opinions Delvey stirred up with her response. Dancing With The Stars made the bold decision to advance all of its contestants in the penultimate, and it resulted in a finale in which it felt like anyone could win. I won't lie, I'm still a little bummed by Joey Graziadei's victory, and I think my theory about what kept others from the Mirrorball still holds up. But still a great season.

More On Dancing With The Stars (Image credit: Disney/Eric McCandless) ‘It Is Finally Starting To Settle In’: After Winning Dancing With The Stars Season 33, Joey Graziadei Has A Message For The Fans (And For Jenna And His Fiancee)

All of that said, I think it might get old if Anna Delvey makes a habit of appearing on reality television only to continue to be ungrateful every time she's given a chance to be in the spotlight. Delvey told Newsweek that she has no plans for a follow-up reality TV appearance, and would rather take part in a documentary to reclaim the narrative of her story.

People are always free to change their minds, however, and I wouldn't be surprised if we see Anna Delvey back on reality television eventually. Both Dwight Howard and Danny Amendola came to Dancing With The Stars after competing on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. I'm unsure how Delvey would do on a show like that, but I'd love to see it. I actually think she would be a great surprise guest on The Masked Singer, though I wish Nick Cannon luck if he wants to ask her about that experience when she gets unmasked onstage!

Dancing With The Stars Season 33 is over, but anyone who wants to watch it can do so on Disney+. It may be Anna Delvey's final appearance on reality television, so at least check out the first episode!