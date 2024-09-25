Dancing With The Stars Season 33 Eliminated First Two Pairs After Oscars Night, And I Loved One Star's Reaction

Warning! The following contains spoilers for Dancing With The Stars Season 33's Week 2 double elimination. Stream the episode with a Disney+ subscription and read at your own risk.

I had a feeling Dancing With The Stars Season 33 would be wild from the jump, and it looks like the viewers at home aren't playing any games. After a week of safety, the series had to send home two contestants and their professional partners, and as usual, there was a semi-unexpected result. When one celebrity in particular got the bad news, their response to being eliminated had me crying with laughter.

Before we get into all of that, I should say that my picks as the three frontrunners for Season 33 are at the top of the top of the leaderboard, and rightfully so. On the flip side of that coin, I think it's fair to say one contestant was just popular enough to skate on by this elimination, and we saw two others who scored higher than actor Reginald VelJohnson sent home instead. As a Family Matters fan, I'm happy he stayed, though it did feel a bit unfair to who was eliminated.

Tori Spelling And Anna Delvey Were Eliminated

Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov were eliminated alongside Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa to mark the first eliminations of Dancing With The Stars Season 33. I wasn't entirely surprised to see Spelling go home, especially with only mild improvement over her 17-point performance in Week 1. Spelling made it clear she wanted to stay, but it just didn't seem like the work was put in behind the scenes to make those performances as good as they could be. Perhaps if she had swung her legs around like Stephen Nedoroscik, she might've had a chance.

Seeing Anna Delvey sent home was a bit shocking. Truth be told, I felt the judges were a little too harsh on her opening performances, which had points knocked off for rigidity and nerves. At the same time, only Carrie Ann Inaba acknowledged in Week 1 that there was a weird energy the audience had about Delvey and how that might've factored into the nerves. That said, the votes would suggest it wasn't just the live audience that made Delvey feel unwelcome. It's been a rough few weeks for her, but now the ride is over.

Anna Delvey's Response After Being Eliminated Cracked Me Up

I love Dancing With The Stars avoiding the elephant in the room with Anna Delvey being sent home. It's like Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough didn't understand how someone who only just answered a question about reading mean comments online wouldn't be thrilled to be was sent home over a man who scored a 15 with his dance in Week 2. So when Hough asked her what she'd take away from this competition, I laughed out loud at Delvey's response:

Nothing.

The hosts quickly tried to laugh it off and assured her she had fun, but did she? Anna Delvey had to obtain permission from ICE to participate, and then faced a considerable amount of backlash from people ranging from the general public to the hosts of The View. She went through all of that only to be voted out by viewers as soon as they had the opportunity, so I can understand her being a little salty.

I'm not sure if there's a lesson here for Dancing With The Stars to gather here, beyond my conclusion that the audience will only tolerate stunt casting to a degree. While Inventing Anna was a hit series and fun to stream with a Netflix subscription, it doesn't mean the world will so lovingly embrace the real-life subject when she steps onto the reality television scene. Well, at least the run is over, though the quick exit doesn't instill confidence the public will see Delvey as anyone beyond the "scammer persona" she gained notoriety with anytime soon.

As mentioned during the episode, Dancing With The Stars will be on a break on Tuesday, October 1 but will return with two episodes on Monday, October 8, and Tuesday, October 9. Check out what else is coming out with our 2024 TV schedule in the meantime.