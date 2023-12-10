Days After Bachelor In Paradise Finale, One Couple Has Already Announced Their Breakup Due To ‘Multiple Infidelities’

When it comes to the couples of Bachelor Nation, it seems like love can be lost just as quickly as it’s found, and that is certainly the case for one Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 couple. Just days after the season finale aired, Kylee Russell has announced on social media that she and Aven Jones are no longer together, citing “multiple infidelities,” and The Bachelorette alum has responded with a statement of his own.

Bachelor in Paradise ’s ninth season concluded with two engagements , a wedding and the hard launch of a new Bachelor Nation couple . However, much of the finale’s drama centered around Kylee Russell and Aven Jones, as she was desperate to leave the beach with an engagement ring, and he simply wasn’t ready to take that step. The two left Paradise together as a couple, but it seems the honeymoon was over rather quickly, as Russell took to Instagram Stories only days later with the statement:

(Image credit: Kylee Russell's Instagram Stories)

Filming of Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 wrapped in June, but the couples had to remain a secret until the finale aired on December 7. As Kylee Russell pointed out, they were only publicly together for a day before she released news of their breakup. To make matters worse, it sounds like she only just learned about the alleged cheating incidents.

A day after Kylee Russell’s announcement, Aven Jones followed up with one of his own on Instagram Stories , and it doesn’t sound like he’s denying Kylee’s version of what happened. Aven wrote:

(Image credit: Aven Jones' Instagram Stories)

Aven Jones, who was eliminated from Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette for not wanting to propose , expressed concern for Kylee Russell and her family amidst the breakup, admitting to “major mistakes” in the relationship.

It sounds like they’re both going through a really tough time right now, and while breakups aren’t exactly rare in Bachelor Nation, it’s still sad to see people struggling, especially after we just watched them fall in love on TV.

Given the update on Aaron Bryant and Eliza Isichei in the “Where are they now?” portion of the Season 9 finale, one has to wonder if another split is forthcoming. They were the most solid on the beach all season, however, after they got engaged in Paradise, the update claimed that they had hit some “speed bumps” in their engagement and were “actively working on their relationship and trying to figure things out.”

Neither Aaron Bryant nor Eliza Isichel has posted an update to social media since the finale, so we’ll just have to wait to see what the future holds for them.