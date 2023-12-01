Gerry Turner Got Engaged On The Golden Bachelor Finale, But It Turns Out His Journey Isn’t Over Yet

Spoiler alert! This story discusses the season finale of The Golden Bachelor, so make sure you’ve watched the November 30 episode before you continue reading.

Wow, what an emotional season finale that was. Jesse Palmer was right to warn Bachelor Nation about the heart-wrenching breakup we were about to endure on The Golden Bachelor, as Gerry Turner made his final choice between Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist . There was laughter, there were tears (lots of those), there was an engagement, and a shocking announcement at the end. Palmer is pretty good at over-promising and under-delivering when it comes to such finale twists, but this one was genuinely exciting, as it turns out Gerry’s journey isn’t over yet.

Who Did Gerry Turner Choose?

First things first. In the two-hour season finale, Gerry Turner went on one final date with both Theresa Nist and Leslie Fhima, introducing them both to his daughters and granddaughters, before he would be asked to make his choice. However, after the Fantasy Suite dates — where he played it coy about whether or not boots were knocked — the Golden Bachelor indicated that he had made his choice, and unfortunately for Leslie, it was written all over his face in the final moments of their date.

After a truly devastating breakup, Gerry Turner got down on one knee and proposed to Theresa Nist . These two bonded on the first one-on-one date of the season, as they shared similar stories of losing the loves of their lives , and it was a connection that weathered the ups and downs of an emotional first run of The Golden Bachelor. The couple couldn’t have appeared happier on the “After the Final Rose” special, with Gerry sobbing as he watched back his proposal. But Jesse Palmer had a couple of surprises left for the happy couple and for the viewers.

(Image credit: ABC)

During that fateful first one-on-one date, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist imagined what their lives would be like together, giddily deciding they wanted to learn Italian and travel to Italy. Well, ABC is making that happen, as they surprised the newly engaged couple with a romantic Italian getaway. Not just any getaway, either, but a honeymoon, as Gerry then revealed that he and Theresa were getting married — and sooner than we all might have thought.

The Golden Wedding will air on ABC on January 4, where we will get to see the first couple from the long-awaited spinoff say “I do” again, more than 50 years after Gerry and Theresa married their high school sweethearts, Toni and Billy, respectively.