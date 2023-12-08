Bachelor In Paradise Finale Hard-Launched A New Couple, And I Need Them To Get A Reality Show ASAP

Spoiler alert! This story reveals the final couples on Bachelor in Paradise Season 9, so watch the finale that aired December 7 before reading further.

Love was in the air on Bachelor in Paradise’s Season 9 finale, as two couples got engaged after watching BIP alums Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin say “I do” in a ceremony officiated by Jesse Palmer. But for me all of those things took a backseat to the hard launch of a new Bachelor Nation couple, who was revealed during the “Where are they now?” segment at the end of the three-hour episode. Brayden Bowers is dating Christina Mandrell, and someone needs to give this couple a reality show ASAP, because I’m obsessed.

Five couples left the beach on the December 7 finale of Bachelor in Paradise — four broken up and one together — before Bachelor Nation watched Aaron Bryant propose to Eliza Isichei. That was followed by John Henry Spurlock popping the question to Kat Izzo. Apparently they weren’t the only happy couples, though, and after his relationship with The Bachelor alum Christina Mandrell was revealed on TV, Brayden Bowers made them Instagram official with this post:

A video showed the fun-loving couple on a number of outings, including fun in the sun on a boat, playing carnival games with Christina Mandrell’s daughter, rocking out at a concert, and plenty of cute pics of them together. It even looks like they got matching rose tattoos on their hands — how appropriate!

Christina Mandrell and Brayden Bowers are probably my two favorite cast members from the most recent seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Mandrell appeared on Zach Shallcross’ season, where she stole the spotlight in every room she was in. Many people thought she’d be the next Bachelorette , but she was sent home fairly early in the season. Bowers, meanwhile, quickly made an impression on Charity Lawson’s season with his scarves and dangle earrings that had Jesse Palmer dropping F-bombs in primetime .

Fans thought Christina Mandrell might make an appearance on Bachelor in Paradise , but that did not materialize. The fact that we didn’t get to see how she and Brayden Bowers got together is a crime against Bachelor Nation, because I can only imagine how entertaining this dynamic duo would be when combining forces on reality TV. Their relationship announcement was the most exciting part about the BIP finale for me, and neither of them were actually on the episode.

In addition to the two engaged couples — who are apparently still together, though Aaron Bryant and Eliza Isichei have hit some “speed bumps” in their engagement — the “Where are they now?” segment revealed that Kylee Russell and Aven Jones are also still dating after leaving Paradise as a (rather unhappy) couple. No other major developments were announced, though I did love the updates about BIP couples from past seasons who celebrated marriages, engagements and new babies this year.