After Bob Hearts Abishola Demoted Almost All Series Regulars, The Season 5 Premiere Has Some ‘Issues’ To Deal With

The 2024 TV schedule will mark the end of an era for one notable CBS show, as fan-favorite sitcom Bob Hearts Abishola is ending after five seasons . There’s been much to be sad about when it comes to the Chuck Lorre-produced comedy’s imminent conclusion, including the fact that many of its cast members have been demoted to recurring status. Nevertheless, the premiere will arrive in about a month and, now, it seems there might be a plot-related reason for fans to be worried. The synopsis for the episode has been revealed, and it looks like the characters will be dealing with some familial “issues.”

Bob Hearts Abishola’s Season 5 premiere is titled “Kill the Cat” and will put one of the show’s characters in a dangerous situation. The story focuses on Abishola’s uncle, Babatunde Temitope Olatunji (affectionately known as Tunde) getting into a car accident. The sitcom’s eponymous couple initially do their best to convince the older man to get glasses. However, they soon become concerned that there might be a bigger problem at play.

(Image credit: CBS)

Well, that’s not the kind of ominous tease that you want to see when it comes to a TV show character. It’s unclear just what could be going on with Barry Shabaka Henley’s lovable Nigerian patriarch. However, you can’t help but get the feeling that Tende could be heading towards a major health diagnosis. My first thought is that viewers might learn that he’s experiencing the early stages of Alzheimer's disease. That would be a sad turn of events for Tunde but, then again, this show hasn’t shied away from tackling such relatable subject matter. Plus, such a plot point – regardless of what the bigger issue is – will no doubt add an additional emotional layer to this final season.

The knowledge that this will mark the final stretch for the multi-camera comedy is definitely a tough pill to swallow as is. Many were probably shocked when it was reported in April 2023 that only lead actors’ Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku would remain series regulars. The rest of the 13-member ensemble cast are apparently set to each return for a specified number of episodes throughout the season. Bayo Akinfemi, who has played Goodwin Aderibigbe Olayiwola since the show began, spoke about CBS’ decision to cut hours and pay. Akinfemi explained that he and his colleagues did find the situation “a bit surprising” but noted that they understand the business.

Even still, series co-creator Chuck Lorre isn’t all that thrilled with the show’s cancellation. The mega producer responded to the major turn of events in December, stating his belief that there are still “so many stories” that could be told through the series. Lorre has been passionate about the sitcom over the years, as he and his fellow EPs and writers have sought to show the United States from the perspective of immigrants. So it truly is sad to think that the comedy is winding down now – and with a shortened 13-episode season no less.

One can’t get too caught up in all of that now, though, as there are still a few tales that are going to play out before the series’ send-off in May. Most immediately, that Season 4 finale cliffhanger still needs to be resolved . By the end of that installment, Abishola learned that she had been accepted into John Hopkins for medical school. That meant she and Bob would have to relocate to Baltimore, which was a prospect that the latter hadn’t been too enthused about up to that point.

How the two plan to handle the John Hopkins situation remains to be seen but, at the very least, it seems the couple will still be in Detroit when Tunde has his accident. We’ll just have to wait and see what this means for the pair’s family as a whole as well as any plans they personally have regarding Baltimore.