Yellowstone's Jen Landon Is Reuniting With One Of Her Co-Stars, And I Have Questions About Where It's Happening
So, should I read into this?
It’s an exciting time to be a Yellowstone fan. With multiple spinoffs well on their way, it’s been thrilling to get updates about Luke Grimes’ show about Kayce Dutton as well as Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser’s Rip and Beth series. Lately, the news about them has been related to casting, and that has led me to wonder who from the original cast will return. What’s also got me thinking about that is a post Jen Landon uploaded about reuniting with one of her fellow Bunkhouse members.
Jen Landon Is Reuniting With Her Yellowstone Co-Star Jake Ream
Now, before we even look at the image, I’ll say loud and clear: I don’t know why Jen Landon and Jake Ream are reuniting. However, I can confirm they are going to be together for some reason, as the Teeter actress posted the following sweet message on her Instagram, and the Jake actor reposted it:
Again, it’s perfectly possible that these two are simply reuniting for an event or to hang out. However, in the last few weeks, we’ve gotten huge news about the casts for both of the upcoming Yellowstone shows that are direct follow-ups of the flagship show. So, I can’t help but wonder if they’re maybe reuniting for one of them.
So, Will These Bunkhouse Boys Appear In A Yellowstone Spinoff?
I’m not going to lie, the second I saw this post from Landon, I was immediately wondering if her reuniting with her fellow Bunkhouse Boy was Yellowstone-related.
Teeter and Jake were both alive and well at the end of Yellowstone, with Landon’s character headed south to work with Taylor Sheridan’s character, Travis, as well as Jefferson White’s Jimmy. While I had guessed she would appear in whatever 6666 spinoff came to fruition, I’m now more curious about whether she and Jake will appear in one of the Dutton siblings’ shows. I also have thoughts about which one Landon and Ream would fit the best into.
If The Answer To The Last Question Is Yes, Which Spinoff Will They Be In?
Technically, I think Teeter and Jake could wind up on either Yellowstone series. However, I think it makes the most sense for them to go on an adventure with Rip and Beth on the tentatively titled Dutton Ranch.
Over the course of the flagship series, both characters worked closer with Rip than Kayce. So, that established rapport is there.
Also, it seems like Dutton Ranch will be connected to Texas, which is where Teeter is. Annette Bening has joined the cast to play a big Texas rancher, and with the show filming in the Lone Star state, I’m starting to wonder if it’ll fully take place there. If that’s the case, Teeter is already there, and I wouldn’t be all that shocked if Jake continues working for Rip and Beth anyway. Therefore, it’d be easy to work both ranchands into this series.
Plus, unlike Kayce's show, there's only one other confirmed Yellowstone cast member set to return with Reilly and Hauser, and that's Finn Little, who plays their adopted son Carter. So, it'd make sense if a few Bunkhouse Boys were added.
To that point, Kayce’s show, Y: Marshals, added seven new cast members, including three from the OG Yellowstone cast – Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty and Brecken Merrill. So, that cast is getting big, and we know it’ll focus on a totally new career path for the youngest Dutton. Therefore, I don’t know if it makes the most sense for Teeter and Jake to appear.
However, never say never. In this world of cowboys, anything is possible, and any character could reasonably appear on any show. Plus, as I said, this post from Landon really doesn’t prove anything; it just got me thinking. Now, I’m really hoping the Teeter actress and Jake Ream get announced as part of one of these casts before their premieres on the 2025 TV schedule and in early 2026.
