Yellowstone Heartthrob Cole Hauser Is No Stranger To Female Fans Getting Handsy With His Backside: 'A Little Bit Strange'

Overzealous TV fans are arguably more common than ever these days, with social media seemingly going a long way to dull down feelings of shame and moral compunction. One might think it’s an issue that younger generations are more guilty of, but that’s not quite the reality that beloved Yellowstone franchise star Cole Hauser is used to, as he revealed that he’s dealt with more than a few older fans getting handsy with him.

Audiences are waiting gleefully to see Hauser’s Rip Wheeler back on the small screen after that deadly Yellowstone series finale, with the actor and co-star Kelly Reilly set to reprise their roles for the upcoming Beth and Rip continuation spinoff. In fact, the two actors are currently filming the new spinoff in North Texas along with new franchise addition Annette Bening, and Hauser addressed the new project while heading up a tasting event for his Lazy K Bar Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

Keeping with the boozy subject matter, the Dazed and Confused vet addressed the fact that alcohol has played a role in lowering fan inhibitions when he’s around, to the point where people get grabby. Speaking with Page Six, he shared:

I’ve had some old women grab my ass. It’s been a little bit … a little bit strange.

The actor perhaps wisely does not to into detail when it comes to the ages of the women he's referring to when addressing some of his wildest fan encounters. Let's just assume he's talking about mummified Egyptian princesses rising from their tombs, just to be safe.

Of course, Cole Hauser isn't making any blanket statements about all the female fans he's been around, and says he thinks liquor plays a role in sparking such boundary-breaking bravado. As he put it:

For the most part of it, everyone’s been very respectful, but I think when the older ladies get a few drinks in them, they get a little aggressive.

Just because the actor's Yellowstone character is married to one of TV's most cocksure female characters, that doesn't mean that fans should get their jollies through physical contact. Let's not forget that Hauser is a married man, and has been betrothed to Cynthia Daniel since 2006. Not that it'd be better if he was single, but still.

Cole Hauser will soon reunite with D&C co-star Matthew McConaughey for a new Netflix project created by True Detective’s Nic Pizzolatto, in which the actors will portray brothers. I can only imagine how many stories McConaughey has about fans of all ages pawing his tush. Or rather, I’m fine with not imagining any of that.

With the production currently ongoing, Beth and Rip’s Yellowstone spinoff is currently expected to start streaming via Paramount+ subscription at some point in early 2026, though it’s still possible for a late December premiere to happen, depending on how lengthy the post-production process will be.