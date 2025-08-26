Three Yellowstone Alumni Have Been Added To Luke Grimes' Spinoff, But There's Still One Major Cast Member Missing

Luke Grimes said “familiar faces” would be returning for his upcoming Yellowstone show , and now we know who they will be. Along with four brand new cast members, it was revealed that three actors from Taylor Sheridan’s flagship series will reprise their roles in Y: Marshals. However, I can’t help but notice that one major original cast member is still missing.

(Image credit: Paramount Network)

Luke Grimes' Spinoff Just Added Seven Cast Members, And That Includes Three Original Yellowstone Actors

For a long time, all we knew about Kayce’s spinoff was that Luke Grimes would return as Kayce Dutton and it’d premiere in 2026 in CBS’s prime time lineup . Then, it was announced that Logan Marshall-Green would be joining the cast ot play a new character named Pete Calvin. Now, the cast is rounding itself out with seven new additions.

Most notably, Deadline reported that three of these seven new additions are familiar faces. Along with Grimes, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty and Brecken Merrill will all reprise their roles from Yellowstone. To recap, Birmingham plays the leader of the Broken Rock Reservation, Thomas Rainwater, Brings Plenty is his right-hand man, Mo, and Merrill plays Tate, Kacye’s son.

(Image credit: Paramount Network)

Along with them, John Tucker Must Die’s Arielle Kebbel, Pulse’s Ash Santos and Reservation Dogs’ Tatanka Means have joined the cast as series regulars, with Ransom Canyon’s Brett Cullen signing on for a recurring role.

The report noted that Kebbel, Santos and Means will play U.S. Marshals Belle, Andrea and Miles, respectively. Meanwhile, Cullen will portray Harry Gifford, and he’s the head of the U.S. Marshals in Montana.

Now, all this is exciting. I can’t wait to see these new faces, and I am especially thrilled about the returning Yellowstone cast members. However, there’s one big name missing that we need to talk about.

(Image credit: Paramount Network)

However, Kelsey Asbille Still Has Not Been Confirmed For Y: Marshals

While seven additions is a lot, I couldn’t help but notice one big name missing. For all of Yellowstone, Kelsey Asbille played Monica Dutton, Kayce’s wife. And so far, she has not been announced as part of this spinoff's cast.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s certainly possible her involvement just hasn’t been confirmed, and she might be announced as part of the cast at a later date. However, with the confirmation of Birmingham, Brings Plenty and specifically Merrill, I’m beginning to wonder if she won’t be in Y: Marshals, meaning Kayce could be without his wife.

Grimes has said something will happen to Kayce in this show that will “free him up,” and fans and I were quick to theorize that that might mean Monica and Tate could be out of the picture. However, we now know Tate will be there. But what about Monica?

Will Asbille not be in it, and will Monica’s absence ultimately be this big thing that changes Kayce’s life and sends him to the Marshals? It’s certainly a question I’ll be seriously contemplating until her involvement is firmly confirmed or denied. And you should too, because if Monica isn’t there, it certainly could shake up Kayce’s life in a big way.

So, hang on tight, folks. This massive casting announcement shows we’re really back in the saddle now, and one huge step closer to seeing Y: Marshals on our screen. However, it also highlights a big question that will hopefully be answered ahead of the series projected early 2026 premiere on CBS.