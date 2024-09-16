After Kevin Costner’s Horizon Flopped And Chapter 2 Was Delayed, Is Chapter 3 Happening? What He Says

Kevin Costner’s Horizon saga has been on something of a rollercoaster ride since Chapter One’s June release. The first film in the saga flopped, and Chapter 2 was delayed ,from its August 2024 release date. With that, some may be wondering what the future holds for this budding franchise. On that note, Costner is now getting real regarding whether Chapter 3 is actually going to happen at this point.

Previously, Kevin Costner shared updates on Chapters 3 and 4 , saying that filming had already started on the former It as also his hope to film that movie back-to-back with Part 4 in the spring. But, while at the Venice International Film Festival premiere of Horizon 2 , Costner (via EW ) expressed a greater sense of urgency in regard to getting that threequel done:

I have to hurry and not let the rock fall back downhill. I've gotta go put my hands on it again and start to push it up. It's a rope that I cannot let go of. I don't know how I'm gonna make 3 right now, but I'm gonna make it.

EW reports that Kevin Costner was “visibly emotional” when sharing the sentiments above. One can understand that, given this saga has been a passion project of his. The Yellowstone actor came up with this idea in 1988 and reportedly put $38 million of his own money into the four-part production. With that, he's been very protective of this venture. He didn’t even want Chapter One to go directly to streaming so audiences could enjoy the Western on the big screen.

In Venice, the Field of Dreams star remarked that even though Chapter One disappointed in its opening weekend at the box office, he didn’t let those low numbers get to him. That's because he's aware that many classic movies started as box office flops . With that, he still wanted to go through with his plan of having the Horizon movies release out five to six months apart. Ultimately, that changed when Horizon: Chapter Two 's release date was shifted -- a decision that the Man of Steel actor says was Warner Bros.'.

Kevin Costner speculated Chapter Two's delay was due to Chapter One’s box office haul of $36.1 million worldwide against its $50 million budget. Not to mention that the Western film didn’t hit hard with critics, some of which called it an “all-out cinematic experience” or “incoherent disaster.” Despite the saga hitting some setbacks on its journey, Costner is seemingly refusing to give up on his big-screen series:

Sometimes when things don't come to us easily, we want to just step away. There's something in me that it only increases my desire when something is not working. Especially in my own mind, I've satisfied myself that it's a story, a piece of entertainment that can stand the test of time. So when I feel rejection, I'm like anybody else. But when I open my eyes from my disappointment, my desire has only increased. So that's how I've driven myself.

The fate of Horizon: Chapter 3 appears to be somewhat uncertain now, to say the least. However, if Kevin Costner's latest comments convey anything, it's a sense of resilience and a continued desire to finish what he started. Time will tell if he -- in conjunction with Warner Bros. -- is ultimately able to do just that.

Horizon: Chapter One is now available to stream with a Max subscription . Also, keep your eyes peeled for updates on Chapter Two and the other planned sequels.