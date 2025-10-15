Alexandra Daddario Just Gave Us A Glimpse Of Her Kid’s Sweet Baby Blue Eyes Matching Her Own

It’s been pretty common in recent years for celebrities to give their children a chance at anonymity. I can remember Chris Pratt and Anna Faris hiding the identity of their son Jack before a swathe of celebrities (including now Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger) started patching digital stickers over their kids faces. Alexandra Daddario is the latest mom helping maintain her kids' anonymity, but over the weekend she did let her fans in on a little secret: He has her big, blue eyes.

Thanks to being splashed all over the big screen in movies like San Andreas and Percy Jackson, Daddario’s eyes are pretty legendary. She said in an interview years ago she got them from “her mom in Philly,” and now her latest Instagram Stories post proves she’s passed them along to her baby, a kid she had with husband and partner Andrew Form.

(Image credit: Alexandra Daddario, Instagram)

To note, Andrew Form's eyes are listed as green (and look greenish grey in photos), so either way their kid was likely to have unique eyes. Nabbing mom's baby blues is pretty much winning the lottery. Lucky kid!

Daddario has sweetly posted about her child a bunch since dropping the news he’d been born around Halloween last year. We’ve seen seen baby dimples, a gorgeous nursery, and cute diaper posts, but she’s done a good job of only sharing what she wants to share in the 12 months since her child was born. The heart here and the stuffed animal covering much of his body assures privacy on the post, but I love she let the little blue-eyed detail sneak through, intentional or now. We all know.

As stated prior, this is a tactic for some –but not all – celebrity moms these days. Some celebrities like the Kardashians ((with the exception of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s kid, Rocky), Cardi B, or Kaley Cuoco are happy to let their mini me’s appear on camera. Others, like the aforementioned Katherine Schwarzenegger, are waiting until their kids are older and can choose to be on social media or not.

Families need to use the Internet in the ways they see fit, and while I respect baby Form's right to privacy, I do still love learning little tidbits, like how he has his mom's eyes, or how he's getting up to international travel, as Momma Daddario also mentioned in the post. Everything's a balance, and we can't wait to see what's next.