Rip And Beth's Yellowstone Spinoff Has Started Filming, But Now I Have A Question About Where It'll Take Place

We should be getting the Rip and Beth Yellowstone spinoff at some point during the last months of the 2025 TV schedule , and we’re one step closer to that, because they’ve finally started filming. However, they reportedly aren’t filming this Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser-led show in Montana. They’ve moved production to Texas, and that leaves me with a question about what we’re going to see.

What We Know About Where Rip And Beth’s Spinoff Is Being Filmed

Well, the Rip and Beth show, which has the placeholder title Rio Palo – it was also tentatively titled The Dutton Ranch (but Cole Hauser said that’s not its name) – has started filming. According to Collider , they’re hard at work in Ferris, Texas – a small town 20 miles south of Dallas.

Brooks Williams, the Ferris City manager, said that this production coming to town is “a proud and fun moment,” and it showed off the enthusiasm surrounding this upcoming Yellowstone show .

As you likely know, this is a huge shift for Yellowstone. The flagship show was primarily filmed in Montana, with its staple mansion being on Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, per Elle . While they also shot some of the modern Western in Utah, in Season 4, Montana became the show’s primary home.

So, this move to Texas is a pretty big deal, and leads me to a big question about where exactly Rip and Beth’s show will take place.

So, Will Rip And Beth’s Show Take Place In Montana Or Texas?

Now, after Yellowstone’s ending , I had assumed Rip and Beth’s show would take place on their new ranch in Dillon, Montana. However, the fact that the project is filming in Texas is making me wonder if the series itself will take place in the Lone Star State.

This may seem like an odd theory; however, hear me out. In the final episodes of Yellowstone, Rip and Beth had a big Texas-based storyline , where they traveled down south with the cows and then communicated with the massive 6666 Ranch to try and figure out a way to save their own land. So, they have established connections in Texas.

On top of that, it was announced a few days ago that Annette Bening was cast in the Rip and Beth spinoff as Beulah Jackson, the head of a very large Texas ranch. So…that tells us the state will play a role in the show, and I'm thinking that it's maybe possible that Reilly and Hauser’s characters moved there.

Adding to that theory, right now, the only confirmed cast members are Reilly, Hauser, Bening and Finn Little, who plays Rip and Beth’s adopted son, Carter. With no other confirmed Yellowstone cast set at the moment, I don’t think it’s outlandish to think a big move is coming.

Knowing all this, I have to wonder if Rip and Beth’s show will take place in Texas or Montana. While Big Sky Country seems like the natural fit, considering the last time we saw the main characters, that’s where they were, it’s certainly possible that an even bigger move took place.

We don’t know how much time will have passed between Yellowstone and this new show, and we don’t know how life has changed for Rip and Beth. So, with the series filming in Texas, I can’t help but question if our characters' new on-screen home will be Texas, too, even though they’re best known for being from Montana.