After Calling Out WWE's Becky Lynch, Ric Flair Says Hulk Hogan Has 'Really Bad' Health Issues

Ric Flair is no longer working with the WWE in any official capacity after requesting a release, but that hasn’t stopped him from talking about his former employer, their wrestlers, and other notable alumni of the brand. Flair had quite a week after calling out Raw Women’s champion Becky Lynch and chased it with the surprising reveal that Hulk Hogan has “really bad’ health issues.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair go head-to-head at WWE’s Survivor Series pay-per-view on Sunday, November 21. Many are invested in the storyline because of the real-life drama attached to the match, which came from a botched segment on SmackDown weeks ago that led to an actual confrontation between Lynch and Flair backstage. Now, Ric Flair is involved in the drama, in a situation that could make the upcoming match all the more personal.

Ric Flair Calls Out Becky Lynch

Earlier in the week, Ric Flair saw a promo of Becky Lynch on WWE’s Monday Night Raw in which Lynch said she’d “beat the ever-loving piss” out of Charlotte Flair. Ric Flair, father to Charlotte, apparently had some thoughts about that, and whether it was working an angle or actual anger, he decided to tweet at the superstar for her comments.

I Think I’m Going To Have To Make The Trip Personally To See You Beat The Piss Out Of @MsCharlotteWWE! I Don’t Think So Sister, The Man, Big Time Becks, Or Whatever You Call Yourself. There’s Not Enough Choreography In The Business To Save You @BeckyLynchWWE. 😂😂😂November 16, 2021 See more

Becky Lynch responded but decided to do so in an interview with The MMA Hour rather than Twitter. Lynch acknowledged she’d seen the tweet but opted not to respond because she found it “sad” that the legend was jealous of her. Flair didn’t take too kindly to that and sent a tweet expressing disappointment, especially after he sold the rights to his popular nickname “The Man” to WWE for Lynch to use for her character.

So Disappointed! I Did This Out Of Respect For You @BeckyLynchWWE! It Made You Millions & Made Me Nothing. After 40 Years Of Being The Man... The Company Doesn’t Own It, And Neither Do You! I’ll Always Be The Man! Ask Your Husband. pic.twitter.com/VjeyyMElG3November 17, 2021 See more

Wrestling fans could interpret this exchange as a means of heightening the drama further ahead of Survivor Series, but there’s reason to be skeptical. To start, Ric Flair is no longer working with the WWE, so starting a fight with Becky Lynch doesn’t really benefit him. It seems weird he’d openly promote for the WWE given that, though perhaps he’s just trying to help Charlotte Flair as she’s still under contract. In either case, the line is blurred between reality and fiction here, and it’s hard to make any assumptions about what’s going on.

Ric Flair Mentions Hulk Hogan Has Bad Health Issues

Ric Flair is known for his speaking ability, so it’s no surprise he’s someone who can do a riveting podcast. Flair talked on Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored this week, and in the episode, shared some truly unexpected information regarding Hulk Hogan’s health.

Hulk Hogan, according to Ric Flair, is currently experiencing some “bad health issues.” Flair brought the WWE Legend up during the podcast and talked about Hogan’s health and their relationship.

He’s having some really bad health issues, but he keeps up with me. We support each other, good and bad. When I was in the hospital, he flew up that day like everybody else that came up to see me…Hulk was gracious, Jimmy Hart was great. I don’t remember seeing them because I was in a coma but they made the effort to go. Those are the kind of things that mean a lot.

Ric Flair went on to say that Hulk Hogan’s had 25 surgeries in the past ten years due to the number of injuries he sustained throughout his wrestling career. Flair did cap off the news with the fact that Hogan is still exercising around two hours a day and “feeling great,” so it’s hard to tell what Flair meant by these health issues. Luckily, this podcast is going to be a recurring thing, so it’s possible fans get more details in time.

One never knows what Ric Flair will or won’t do, so it’ll be interesting to see if he’ll make an appearance in the stands at WWE’s Survivor Series on Sunday, November 21 on Peacock at 8:00 p.m. ET. CinemaBlend will be watching and keeping an eye out on what could happen in Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair’s big match.