We've Reached The Kate Middleton Photoshop Era Where Blake Lively Is Trolling And Tucker Carlson Is Getting Pranked On His Show

Following reports about both King Charles and Kate Middleton being hospitalized , people took note of the fact that the Princess of Wales hasn’t been seen publically for months. While the palace has reported that the princess had abdominal surgery and is recovering, many think there's something else going on. Then, after a photo was released and later pulled of Middleton and her family because it was believed to be Photoshopped, the internet exploded with speculation and jokes as people try to figure out why the image was altered in the first place. Now, Blake Lively has created an ad trolling the family photo, while Tucker Carlson was pranked by YouTubers over it, showing just how big this crazy situation has gotten.

Blake Lively Seemingly Trolled The Kate Middleton Photoshop Fiasco

Blake Lively, who is no stranger to trolling her husband, Ryan Reynolds , and using her platform to promote her brands in funny ways , took to Instagram to seemingly troll this Photoshop fiasco and promote Betty Buzz. Uploading a terribly photoshopped image that features mishaps like clearly faked lemons and a thumbs up when she’s seemingly tossing the lemon up, the actress/business owner posted:

Notably, in the caption, the Gossip Girl alum seemed to allude to the current situation with Middleton by poking fun at her statement about editing the Royal Family photo and people thinking the Princess of Wales is missing by writing:

I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products! Now you know why I’ve been MIA.

Lively posting about her Pantashoes through a hilarious IG upload and her frequent Instagram hijinks with Reynolds show that a post like this is on-brand for her. She was clearly poking fun at the viral situation, and the comments didn’t fall for it as many either found it hilarious or thought the post was rude.

However, while people weren’t falling for Blake Lively’s post, in a different corner of the internet, Tucker Carlson did fall for a prank all about Kate Middleton and that viral family photo.

Tucker Carlson Was Pranked Live On Air Over The Kate Middleton Situation

Former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson was on the opposite end of the hijinks surrounding Middelton as he was pranked by British YouTubers Josh & Archie . In the YouTube video about the prank, the creators explained that Archie Manners reached out to Carlson’s people pretending to be Middleton’s digital content creator, saying he had edited the viral photo. They also said he had been fired for the Photoshop job.

The video shows the phone call Manners had with the head of content for Carlson, and she asked him for some sort of proof that he had altered the photo. They then created a fake family photo and a letter of employment that was written so, as Josh Pieters explained:

In this fake engagement letter I have to put some things in that are so ridiculous that if Tucker Carlson’s people read this why on Earth would they let you on this show? They must have known that this was a joke.

He even said he added a clause that stated Archie would have a limb amputated if he didn’t pass the “probationary period.” Check out the post below:

We Pranked Tucker Carlson... pic.twitter.com/pGceMRn26tMarch 14, 2024 See more

Then, the interview was confirmed and scheduled. In the clip of the interview that’s used in the YouTube video from Josh & Archie, Carlson can be seen saying his team vetted him before the interview, and they tried to make sure he wasn’t “a fake Navalny or doing a prank or anything.” At the end of the interview, the reporter also complimented Manners, saying it was “great.”

Well, it was actually a prank, and Tucker Carlson fell for it, as you can see in the viral Tweet of the video above.

At the time of this writing, Carlson hasn’t responded to the prank, and the official interview hasn’t aired. The YouTubers got their video up before the interview was scheduled to go up on Carlson's page.

These two situations truly go to show just how big this situation surrounding Kate Middleton a Photoshopped photo of her family has gone. At the moment, the general public doesn't know what happened to her or why the image was altered, but clearly, the internet can't stop making fun of it.

As the situation develops and we learn more about Kate Middleton, this photo, and the public's response to it, we'll be sure to keep you posted.