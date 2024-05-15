After Candace Cameron Bure's Boob Grab Controversy, Ariel Winter Shared Her Own Funny Boob Grab Moment With Her Boyfriend In A Different Way

Candace Cameron Bure has made headlines for a few reasons over the years, but one particular viral moment in 2020 truly managed to capture the public’s attention. That year, the Full House alum shared a photo in which her husband, Valeri “Val” Bure grabbed one of her breasts. The boob grab photo sparked backlash from a number of commentators on social media, leading Bure to clap back with some thoughts. Now, a little less than four years later, fellow actress Ariel Winter has revealed a funny boobie grab moment of her own and shared it in a way that differed from Bure’s.

When the now-48-year-old Fuller House star initially shared the photo of her and her husband, she dropped it on social media as a typical Instagram post. That essentially opened up the pic to less-than-positive responses from the general public. With that, the former child actress deleted the post but eventually reshared it on her Instagram story. 26-year-old Ariel Winter opted to send her latest pic to the latter, and it shows her with 29-year-old boyfriend Luke Benward. The actor can be seen holding the longtime Modern Family cast member’s right breast while they’re taking a selfie. Check out the image, which is apparently a bts pic from a “parent’s night out”:

Some may still find it hard to believe that Candace Cameron Bure took so much flak for sharing a photo in which her hubby was touching one of her teats. Based on the reactions at the time, some of her followers were of the thinking that it was inappropriate for her husband of nearly 28 years to touch her in such a way. When Bure responded to her followers’ displeasure with the post, she shared the following sentiments:

For all of you Christians that are questioning my post with my husband's hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it's my husband, we have so much fun together. He can touch me anytime he wants, and I hope he does. This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about.

At the time, some of the people who left comments also came to the former Hallmark star’s defense. Among the more notable people to do so was her own daughter, Natasha Bure. When reacting to her mom and dad’s boob grab pic, Natasha admitted that she found it “hysterical.” She also marveled over the novelty of such a snapshot, as she explained that her “dad never takes photos with anybody in our family.” Unsurprisingly, the viral pic also made Candace’s “top nine” moments of 2020. Check out that post, which includes the much-discussed pic of her and her husband:

I rather doubt that Ariel Winter’s photo will create similar hoopla akin to Candace Cameron Bure’s post at this point. Though, on the off chance that fans screengrab it and share some unfavorable posts about it, I’m sure Winter wouldn’t take much stock in what the haters have to say.

