‘I Might Have Been Talking ‘S**t’: Weeks After Chase Chrisley Was Arrested For Allegedly Slapping Bar Manager, He Shared His Take On What Happened

Many of the legal matters revolving around the Chrisley family have had to do with the heads of the clan, Todd and Julie, who are currently serving prison sentences. However, earlier this year, one of their children also had a run-in with the law. The couple’s son, 28-year-old son Chase, was arrested in January for allegedly slapping the manager of a bar and hitting him with a chair. Shortly after the incident, Chase’s lawyer spoke out on his behalf to deny the accusations and, now, the former reality TV star is sharing his own account.

The incident in question reportedly took place at Twin Peaks bar in Georgia on January 6. Manager Brendon Nash reportedly called 911, relaying that a patron was drunk and combative on the premises and that they’d assaulted him with a chair. While on the phone, Nash alleged that the person, Chase Chrisley, slapped him, with the sound apparently being audible on the subsequent recording. Chrisley reportedly left the location before the authorities arrived on the scene.

Eventually, the Chrisley Knows Best star was booked by Fulton County Jail on January 9. He was taken into custody on suspicion of misdemeanor simple battery and eventually released on $10,000 bond. Chase himself directly addressed the situation when he spoke with DailyMail.com and denied the claim that he slapped the manager. In his estimation, the situation has been “blown out of proportion” due to “who he is.” He also shared the following sentiments:

I didn't slap that dude in Atlanta. That didn't happen. If I was gonna put my hands on somebody I would get my money's worth. I wouldn't just get a slap. I might have been talking shit and so was the other guy but I didn't put my hands on him. If I wasn't who I was that wouldn't have been a situation.

As for Brendon Nash, he reportedly turned down medical attention once the police arrived at the bar. Per to a police report, Nash mentioned at some point that “one of his employees told him that Mr. Chrisley was a well-known celebrity.” What remains unclear, however, is whether or not the manager knew that information during his reported run-in with the USA Network alum and learned that sometime after the incident.

His legal situation aside, Chase Chrisley has been more concerned with what’s been happening with his parents. Julie and Todd Chrisley were found guilty of bank fraud, tax evasion and more back in 2022, and they reported to prison in early 2023. Todd was sentenced to spend 12 years at Federal Prison Camp (which is being closed) in Florida. Meanwhile, Julie is serving out a seven-year sentence at the Kentucky-based Lexington Medical Center.

The Chrisleys’ kids have been vocal about their circumstances with Chase along with sister Savannah making claims about the conditions their parents have experienced behind bars. During a conversation on Savannah’s Unlocked podcast, she alleged that her mother had rattlesnakes in her living space, while Chase alleged that neither of their parents had access to air conditioning. While talking to DailyMail, Chase called his parents’ arrests “bullshit,” while also expressing their belief that they were “targeted” because of their celebrity status.

As the young media personality and his siblings continue to advocate for their folks, they’ve also been taking steps towards jump-starting a new Chrisley family reality TV show. During a previous interview, Chase mentioned that such a production wouldn’t shy away from shedding light on their parent’s legal issues. As for his own, it would seem that Chase is ready to move on from the alleged bar slap incident.