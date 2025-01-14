After Chase Chrisley’s Arrest, His Rep Addressed Claims That He Assaulted A Bar Manager

As far as the Chrisley family goes, there’s been a significant amount of attention surrounding the two heads of the famous brood. Todd and Julie Chrisley have been serving prison stints while attempting to appeal their convictions for bank fraud, tax evasion and more. More recently, though, one of their children, Chase, made headlines after being arrested. The 28-year-old media personality was taken into custody after being accused of assaulting a bar manager and, now, his representative is speaking out and arguing his innocence.

The incident involving Chase Chrisley reportedly took place at Twin Peaks restaurant in Atlanta on January 6. According to the Associated Press, Chrisley was said to have been drunk at the time and asked to leave by manager Brendon Nash. The Chrisley Knows Best alum allegedly refused to vacate the premises. From there, the reality TV veteran allegedly slapped Nash twice, even doing so while the proprietor was on the phone calling 911, per a recording of the call. Chrisley allegedly left with a driver before the authorities arrived.

Just recently, the star’s rep, Adam Ambrose, released a statement that was shared with the AP following his arrest on Thursday, January 9. Ambrose denied the claim that Julie and Todd Chrisley’s oldest son assaulted anyone and shared comments on what supposedly transpired that evening:

Chase Chrisley had done the right thing that evening by calling a driver to take him home. He did not assault anyone. Chase was trying to close out his tab and leave.

It should be made clear that the former USA Network staple has not formally been charged with any offense, as of this writing. Per a police report, amid the reported bar dispute, he was “very disrespectful and belligerent.” He was ultimately taken into custody on suspicion of simple battery. The frequent Unlocked Podcast guest star was ultimately released on January 11 on a $10,000 bond.

As Chase Chrisley is released from jail, his parents remain in prison. Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years at Florida’s Federal Prison Camp, which is closing down, though his sentence – along with his wife’s – was later reduced. Julie, meanwhile, is serving her original seven-year sentence after a resentencing hearing that took place in 2024. Julie appealed that decision amid the couple’s legal team making attempts to get their clients removed from behind bars.

Their children, in the meantime, have been speaking on their behalf as well. Savannah Chrisley, Todd and Julie’s oldest daughter, has been particularly vocal about the legal processes and believes her parents have been treated unfairly by the justice system. Also, Savannah has spoken about the allegedly poor conditions that her folks have faced during their stints. During one particular episode of Unlocked, she and Chase claimed that their parents had no air conditioning and that Julie was facing down snakes in her living space.

When it comes to this most recent familial matter, Chase Chrisley himself has yet to release a formal statement, and it’s currently unclear if he’ll opt to personally address the matter in some form or fashion. Whether or not authorities in Georgia will release further information also remains to be seen.