After Chicago Fire Called Out Other Firefighter Shows For Inaccuracy, Was CBS' Fire Country The Target?

Spring means season finales on the small screen every year, and there’s no shortage of first responder dramas raising the stakes. That said, the shows aren’t just nonstop crises and catastrophes, and a recent episode of NBC’s Chicago Fire took a moment to call out other series for their firefighting inaccuracy. The moment was played for humor, and the scene didn’t give away a specific show that was being called out, but I would say that the dots connect to indicate that Chicago Fire was calling out CBS’ freshman hit Fire Country .

First things first, though! The scene in question came before Chicago Fire set up a huge problem that makes me miss Severide in the episode that aired on May 10, currently available streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription . Mouch was sitting – where else? – on the couch, getting frustrated with the firefighter TV show he was watching, to the amusement of the other Firehouse 51 heroes in the room, although he had support from Tony on Squad. Here’s how it went down:

"Come on! Some of these firefighter shows are a total crock. That guy had a beard. How you supposed to get a seal on a mask with a beard? Do they not care about the truth?" Tony: "Tell 'em to call us. We'll straighten 'em out."

Now, could this exchange between Mouch and Tony have been simply a little meta commentary that there’s an abundance of fire-related TV shows available in primetime nowadays? Perhaps, but I’m thinking that it was a lighthearted jab at Fire Country for a few reasons. The first is likely obvious to anybody familiar with both Chicago Fire and Fire Country, but if you're not, check out a very clear visual of what I'm getting at:

(Image credit: CBS)

If you’re not a Fire Country viewer, then you need to know that the man sporting some facial hair in that image is series star Max Thieriot, who plays Bode as an inmate firefighter looking for redemption… and he has a beard! It may not be the bushiest facial hair in the history of television, but it’s certainly a contrast to the firefighters of Firehouse 51 in NBC's One Chicago.

The closest that any of the firefighters on Chicago Fire have to a beard is a few moustaches here and there and Severide’s ever-present stubble, which I can only assume he’ll be sporting again when he returns from arson investigation training (and when star Taylor Kinney returns from his leave of absence).

Of course, Chicago Fire and Fire Country aren’t the only first responder dramas in primetime, and it would be unfair of me not to consider them as candidates as the show that Mouch was calling out. Fox has 9-1-1 ( until it moves over to ABC ), led by Peter Krause as Captain Bobby Nash. Aside from some stubble, the firefighters of 9-1-1 are beard-free, and the same is true for the Lone Star spinoff. Rob Lowe may always have perfect hair on the Texas-set show, but only on top of his head!

That brings us to Station 19, the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff on ABC. I’ll admit that firefighter Jack Gibson has a little bit of a beard compared to the clean-shaven crews of Chicago FIre and the two 9-1-1 shows, but it’s still not quite as full as what Max Thieriot has going as Bode. So, the comparisons between the network firefighter dramas give another reason to suspect Fire Country as the source of Mouch’s ire.

And my final reason may also be the simplest reason, with no visual aid required: Fire Country will finish its first season on May 19, while Station 19 is in Season 6, 9-1-1 is in Season 6, and 9-1-1: Lone Star is in Season 4. I would say that Chicago Fire calling out TV inaccuracies via Mouch in 2023 makes the most sense for the newest show, which happens to star a guy with a beard. So, if you ask me, Fire Country has been called out by Chicago Fire!

Of course, the jab seemed to be all in good fun, and Chicago Fire is certainly successful in its own right, having been recently renewed for a twelfth season on NBC, and it’s certainly building to what could be a very exciting finale with Jesse Spencer’s return .