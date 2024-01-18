How Is Bode Going To Get Out Of Prison In Season 2 Of Fire Country? I Have Three Theories

Alright my fellow fans of Fire Country , Season 2 is quickly approaching on the 2024 TV schedule , and we need to talk about the elephant in the room: Bode is in prison. He’s been taken away from his family and friends in Edgewater, and his future is severely unknown. However, as we approach the show’s long-awaited February 16 premiere , I’ve thought up a few theories about how Max Thieriot’s character can get out from behind bars.

In my opinion, it seems obvious that Bode will make it back to Edgewater, the question now is: How? The show hinges on the character’s relationship with the Fire Country cast of characters who live in his hometown, so I don’t think they’ll keep him away for long. With that and the promised “shocking” events that are to come, I’ve thought up three theories as to how this firefighter will get out of prison, and I have to say, one of them is looking pretty promising.

He Simply Gets Paroled And Sent Back To Edgewater

The easy way out of this situation would to simply parole Bode and send him back to Edgewater. Showrunner Tia Napolitano promised that Season 2 would “shock everybody,” and doing this would certainly fulfill that statement.

In this hypothetical situation, I could see Bode’s dad, Manny and maybe Jake coming together to challenge the ruling, to prove Bode’s innocence – because we saw two of them confronting him in the Season 2 teaser. Obviously, as we learned in Fire Country’s wild Season 1 finale , Max Thieriot's character took the fall for drugs at camp, even though he was completely innocent, and his family will want to defend him, I think.

To me, this would play out in a way where those handling Bode’s case realize that he was framed, and immediately act to right the wrong. This means that the guys in Three Rock who are actually guilty get in trouble, and Bode heads back to his hometown to pursue his life as a firefighter.

This, admittedly, is the easy way out, too easy in fact, so I don’t think it’ll happen. However, it would be nice to see.

Bode Gets Sent Back To Edgewater’s Fire Camp To Figure Out What Really Went Down

Since this is a work of fiction, maybe we’ll see something totally unpredictable (and unrealistic), and Bode will be taken back to Edgewater in an effort to figure out what happened at camp.

With this theory, I’m proposing that we up the drama, and send Bode directly to the scene of the crime. Maybe he’ll be moved to a cell in Edgewater, maybe he’ll be sent back to camp with the understanding that he’ll help law enforcement.

We know that the show is looking to bring in a sheriff (who could get their own spinoff) , and having Bode involved with law enforcement could help this character get introduced, and help the Fire Country lead work his way to freedom.

Having Bode work directly with this new sheriff, would help his character free himself in a compelling way. Plus, it would give the series the opportunity to introduce a new character who has the potential for their own show. Not only would it be dramatic, but it would seriously move Fire Country's goal of expanding forward.

So, while this theory is admittedly out there, and 100% outlandish, considering the very few points we know about the CBS drama’s future, and its potential to grow, it’s also not necessarily impossible.

Someone Vouched For Bode, And While He’s Not Paroled, He’s Getting A Second Chance In Edgewater

OK, here’s the theory I’m the most convinced by. As I said, it feels like the show has to get Bode back to his hometown ASAP, or else the season is going to feel segmented. This raises the question of how can he realistically get back to Edgewater without undermining the story told at the end of Season 1. I think this theory is the most likely answer.

First of all, it seems the most reasonable. It would be a big jump for him to get paroled instantly. However, he has a lot of folks in his corner, specifically his dad, Vince, and Three Rock’s captain, Manny. So, since they both believe he’s innocent, I think they’ll do everything in their power to get him home.

Also, they both hold power in the town and its legal system. Vince and Sharon run the fire department in Edgewater and Manny is in charge of Three Rock. If they are willing to put their jobs on the line and use their power to help Bode, I think it could go a long way.

So, while this option is not nearly as nice as being paroled, he’ll at least be back in his hometown with his family and friends.

Now, take this logic, and add in a recent comment co-creator Tony Phelan made to TV Line in preparation for the premiere. I was expecting all bad news coming out of the first episode considering the trouble our leading man has found himself in. However, Phelan teased that “people are going to be happy” about what’s to come, saying:

We’ve got some great surprises coming up for the fans. I think people are going to be happy.

What will make folks happy? I’m not sure exactly, however, to me Bode returning to Edgewater would be the biggest thing that would please fans.

I think the most realistic way to get him out of prison is to not free him, send him somewhere else or get him involved in an investigation, but to get him back to Three Rock and working toward parole. His loved ones have a lot of influence in that town and the greater fire programs in California, therefore this seems both the most realistic and entertaining way to get Bode out of prison.