Did Diddy Secretly Get Married? What's Going On As Rumors Swirl

Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs – the rapper who has gone by many names , but currently goes by Diddy – has been facing a lot of controversy over the last few months, and now there are rumors that he secretly got married. However, following claims that he tied the knot with Dana Tran, a new report has come out alleging that they're false.

A New Report Claims That Diddy Is Not Married

Following the release of a video that showed Diddy allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, he’s been dealing with legal issues after she filed a lawsuit against him. Since then, he’s been in the headlines as he released an apology for the 2016 assault video and had his homes raided by federal agents amid a sex trafficking investigation. Now, he’s making headlines for another reason, as rumors about his relationship with Dana Tran spread.

The rumor stemmed from Media Take Out , who reported that Diddy and Tran got married in Hawaii over the weekend. The article stated that a source alleged that the ceremony was “secret,” and an insider claimed they got close “since all the scandals broke.”

According to Us Weekly , the rumor about him being secretly married is not true. The article stated:

There is no truth to reports that Diddy secretly married Dana Tran, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The Us Weekly story then goes on to explain that Diddy has never confirmed his relationship with Tran. All of this, from both sides, of course, is alleged. We don’t know if he’s married or not, however, this anonymous source has claimed that they did not make their way to the alter.

However, while this rumor has seemingly been debunked, these two people do have a history.

Diddy’s History With Dana Tran

Again, all these marriage rumors are alleged with a capital A. We don’t know if he really got married, and we don’t know if the rumors have truly been debunked.

What we do know, is Dana Tran and Diddy have a history. According to the Us Weekly article, the rapper shares a daughter, Love, with Tran. She was born in December 2022, making Diddy a father of seven.

According to People , Diddy never confirmed his relationship with her. However, they’ve both posted photos of their daughter.

Along with Love, Diddy has six other kids. Another People article explained that he adopted his oldest son Quincy, 32, when he was with Kim Porter, who died in 2018. They also have three biological kids, Christian, 25, and twins D’Lila and Jessie, 17. He shares Justin, 30, with Misa Hylton. His daughter Chance is 17, and he shares her with Sarah Chapman. On Father’s Day, some of his kids showed support for their dad amid his legal troubles .

At this point, Dana Tran has not said anything about her co-parent’s legal troubles and their relationship. If that changes, we’ll let you know.

As of right now, there’s really no truth to this rumor, it’s simply a rumor. If that changes or if we get a substantial update about Diddy, his legal troubles, and his relationships, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.