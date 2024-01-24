After Rumors Swirled About Jacob Elordi Breaking Up With Olivia Jade, An SNL Spy Spilled The Tea
Saying Jacob Elordi is a hot commodity nowadays is an understatement. The super-tall Aussie heartthrob is a lead in two of 2023's most talked-about titles, starring as the object of Barry Keoghan's horny affections in Emerald Fennell's acclaimed satire Saltburn and as The King himself, Elvis Presley in the Sofia Coppola-directed biopic, Priscilla. He's even got the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio gushing over him at nightclubs. But, alas, despite all of the recent fervor around him, Elordi is a happily taken man, despite recent rumors questioning if he'd split from girlfriend Olivia Jade Giannulli.
The 26-year-old actor recently made his debut as a Season 49 host of Saturday Night Live — offering a spot-on Pimp My Ride sketch that was sadly cut for time — on January 20. It was during his time on the comedy show that fans got an update on where things stand between him and Olivia Jade, the daughter of Full House star Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli — who he has been dating on and off since 2021.
An SNL insider told Page Six that the duo was "all over each other" at the SNL after-party at L’Avenue over the weekend — which was also attended by Elordi's SNL musical guest Reneé Rapp, Mean Girls icon Rachel McAdams, supermodel Cara Delevingne and director Steven Spielberg, per People. Also, TMZ reported that earlier in the week, Olivia Jade was spotted visiting Jacob at 30 Rockefeller Plaza during rehearsals for the show.
Those reports seemingly shut the naysayers up, after the rumor mill started buzzing with break-up reports after eagle-eyed fans noticed that Elordi had unfollowed Giannulli on Instagram. For the record, he follows nobody on the social media platform, a move he maybe lifted from his Euphoria costar and famous ex Zendaya, who recently unfollowed everyone, including her boyfriend Tom Holland.
There was also the case that the couple weren't spotted together at the 2024 Golden Globes, where his Saltburn co-stars Keoghan and Rosamund Pike were nominated for their supporting work in the film. There was another good explanation there: Elordi simply didn't attend the function.
By now, the in-demand star — who will hopefully next be seen on the 2024 movie schedule in the Paul Schrader film Oh, Canada, the Danial Minahan-directed drama On Swift Horses, and as Frankenstein's monster in Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein movie — must be used to public scrutiny into his private relationships. Alongside Zendaya, he previously dated his The Kissing Booth co-star Joey King and model Kaia Gerber.
It was during his much-publicized romance with the latter that Elordi had to implore fans on Instagram to remember that he is "a human being." Per US Weekly, he posted a picture of himself FaceTiming with his parents and captioned the Instagram Story:
No wonder why the actor wanted to clear out his Instagram, and why he's being more low-key this time around when it comes to his romantic entanglements.
